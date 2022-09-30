Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Community Foundation delivers more than half a million to area nonprofits
Dana Duran was thrilled this week after learning the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado earned grants from the Yampa Valley Community Foundation that will support critical programs in Steamboat Springs and Craig. “Our budget is a majority funded locally and (shows) that our community believes in us and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Column: Vote yes for measure 1A to conserve Routt County’s water, wildlife, working ranches
All of us here in the Yampa Valley are bound together by a love for this rich landscape and the communities that reside here. Whether you were born here, moved here 30 years ago or are new to town, it’s the expansive wilderness and open space, recreational opportunities and deeply intact communities that draw us in. This valley is special to us all and therefore ours to steward with great responsibility.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley agencies work to reach non-English speakers about importance of mammograms
Nonprofit agencies and health care providers in the Yampa Valley are trying to help non-English speaking women receive mammograms in a seamless fashion. As a new person moving to Northwest Colorado, housing, jobs, child care, family and transportation often top the priority list for women, above their own health needs and wellness screenings.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County welcomes household hazardous waste at Oct. 8 drop-off event
The Routt County Department of Environmental Health is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Steamboat Springs Middle School parking lot. There will be a cost associated with discarding materials. Cash and checks will be accepted. This event is for household...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Extended rainfall benefits fishing in Yampa River
As the rain continues in Steamboat Springs, Yampa River anglers have been blessed with more favorable water temperatures and ground moisture. Steamboat Flyfisher owner Johnny Spillane explained the ground moisture getting back up will only help the river and fish, and he added that, in most cases, rain is a great thing.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Running series concludes with Emerald Mountain Trail Run
A rainy week called for some major course alterations for the Steamboat Springs Running Series’ Emerald Mountain Trail Run, on Saturday, Oct. 1. A course that was originally scheduled to be a loop around trails on Emerald Mountain turned into an up-and-back starting behind Howelsen Lodge and going up the Blackmere trail side of the mountain.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
While representing different parties, candidates for Routt County sheriff share common ground
Both candidates in the Routt County sheriff’s race agree their campaigns have been modest and free of controversy. While they can find common ground on that and many other issues, their opinions differ on a few topics, such as the criminal justice reforms recently passed by the state. Republican...
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Short on players, Steamboat tennis falls to Basalt
The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Basalt on Thursday, Sept. 29, for its second matchup of the season against the Longhorns. In the first matchup, the Sailors overpowered Basalt with a sweep of the singles matches and took two of the doubles matches to win 5-2. This time around, it was Basalt that would take the victory in a 4-3 contest.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two dead after shooting in Edwards
Editor’s note: This article discusses suicide and suicidal ideation, and some people might find it triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact your physician, go to your local emergency room, call the Colorado Crisis Center at (844) 493-8255 or text TALK to 38255. This program provides free, confidential support 24/7.
