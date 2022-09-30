ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

KTSM

1 person killed in crash involving motorcycle Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening on Interstate 10 near Lomaland, El Paso police reports. Special Traffic Investigators, who investigate major crashes, responded to the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The accident shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify motorcyclist killed Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck. According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
KTSM

Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officers responding to shooting in central El Paso

UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM

