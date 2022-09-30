The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO