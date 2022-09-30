Read full article on original website
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening on Interstate 10 near Lomaland, El Paso police reports. Special Traffic Investigators, who investigate major crashes, responded to the scene. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. The accident shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck. According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
“I’m calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a possible hate crime […] if we don’t get justice in these cases, I fear we will see more violence against migrants and communities with lots of immigrants." U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
Texas state officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Hudspeth County that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face.
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana. At least one person was transported to a local hospital. This story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
Before you cast your ballot, here are some comments made that needed more context, or were inaccurate.
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
By now, you have heard about the migrants entering in large numbers into El Paso. What you haven’t heard from public officials is not always 100% correct. Sometimes you need to read between the lines or do some research on your own.
Beto O'Rourke is winning the conversation on guns. His polling on other issues, however, could bode trouble as he seeks to unseat Republican Greg Abbott.
El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, is using Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy of busing migrants from the US southern border to the northeast. CNN’s Rosa Flores details why.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
