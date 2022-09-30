ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
kjzz.com

Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women’s soccer game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

