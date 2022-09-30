PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.

PROVO, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO