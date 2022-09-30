Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
kjzz.com
DA Sim Gill announces no charges filed for two officer-involved critical incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
kjzz.com
Silver Alert activated overnight after Riverdale resident fails to return from Wal-Mart
RIVERDALE, Utah — Authorities in Weber County issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning after care facility resident made an evening trip to Wal-Mart in his motorized wheelchair and didn't return. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's alert, 65-year-old Tobias Gallegos's last known location was the Stoney...
kjzz.com
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. During the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”. “Let me be...
kjzz.com
Primary counselor becomes first Black woman to speak in general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the General Primary Presidency has become the first Black woman to speak in general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Browning spoke at the Saturday morning session of the 192nd semiannual conference. She spoke about...
kjzz.com
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
kjzz.com
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
kjzz.com
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
kjzz.com
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women’s soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
