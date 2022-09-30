On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.

