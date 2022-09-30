ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

Ammoniating Wheat Straw, A Potential Feed Source in Drought?

Southeast Kansas has been in a severe drought for most of this year’s growing season. Poor crop and pasture yields have led to limited feed options and increased forage price tags for cattle producers. Two thousand twelve offered very similar conditions to the Plains they could get their hands...
KANSAS STATE
Bourbon County, KS
fortscott.biz

Lisa Lewis: New Fort Scott City Clerk

Lisa A. Lewis, 56, is the new Fort Scott City and Municipal Court Clerk, as of Oct. 1, when Diane Clay retired. Lewis and husband, Tony, are new to Fort Scott. The Lewis’s came in 2021, having lived in Chicago and raised their four children there. From 2019 to...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi transitions Care Van program to Community Health Center

Ascension Via Christi will be transitioning its Care Van program to Southeast Kansas Community Health Center as of Nov. 1. “Our goal when we established the Care Van program was to ensure our community’s residents had access to their medical services and appointments,” says Charlotte Russell, physician services director at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “We are happy that this.
PITTSBURG, KS
fortscott.biz

Police Report On Kenneth Bevins

On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Riverton man pleads guilty, 8 years DOC

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Riverton, Kan. man has plead guilty to various Cherokee County crimes now resulting in a prison term. Adam C. Evans, age 37, was sentenced to 104 months imprisonment. Adam Evans no shoes, cuffed, being walked out of the woods and to a patrol car for arrest Sunday, August 29, 2021. “The roughly eight and a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 4

1st District-Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk-Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. Flag Salute. Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. Eric Bailey – Road & Bridge Report. Delwin Mumbower...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

