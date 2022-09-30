Read full article on original website
Guardians going deep in playoffs? Ignored by national media? Keeping Amed Rosario? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The playoffs loom for the Cleveland Guardians – I still can’t believe I’m writing this because it’s been such an amazing season. Anyway, fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: After the season the Guardians have put together, I feel any success in the...
Emmanuel Clase, Steven Kwan pick up AL monthly awards for top reliever, rookie in September
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Emmanuel Clase and Steven Kwan are the American League reliever and rookie of the month for September. It’s the third time Clase has claimed the honor and the second monthly award for Kwan this year. Clase leads the majors with 42 saves and went 10-for-12...
Looking at Guardians’ potential wild card matchups against Tampa Bay, Seattle: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seattle and Tampa Bay clinched playoff spots over the weekend, and the only thing left to be determined is which club will be joining the Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday in the wild card series opener. On Monday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look...
See our favorite photos from Cleveland Browns’ 23-20 loss to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA, Georgia -- The Browns came to Atlanta for an expected battle with Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and were beat by the Falcons run game in the second half Sunday, 23-20. The Falcons threw the ball just 11 times in the game’s final three quarters and ran it 30 times, not counting Mariota’s four runs. They rushed for 177 yards in the final three quarters, 172 in the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch live for free (10/2/22)
The Chiefs and Buccaneers will try to bounce back from tough-luck losses in Week 3 when they face off on Sunday night. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Kansas City gave up a...
