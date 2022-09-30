ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See our favorite photos from Cleveland Browns’ 23-20 loss to Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The Browns came to Atlanta for an expected battle with Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and were beat by the Falcons run game in the second half Sunday, 23-20. The Falcons threw the ball just 11 times in the game’s final three quarters and ran it 30 times, not counting Mariota’s four runs. They rushed for 177 yards in the final three quarters, 172 in the second half.
