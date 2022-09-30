Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minnesota mental health workers begin 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 130 mental health workers at Allina Health will start a three-day unfair labor practices strike on Monday. The workers, who are members of the union SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, will begin their strike at 10 a.m. on Monday at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and Unity Hospital in Fridley. The picket lines will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
knsiradio.com
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
fox9.com
Minnesota labor officials discuss frontline worker bonuses: RAW
Minnesota labor department officials discuss how much money people are getting from the $500 million frontline worker bonus pool. More than 1 million Minnesotans qualified to receive $487.45.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
kvrr.com
Minnesota frontline worker payments of nearly $500 start go out this week
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Bonus payments for Minnesota frontline workers will start going out this week, with over 1 million people receiving nearly $500. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced that 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to “recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said. State officials will begin sending out the payments on Wednesday, and will continue processing payment information through the fall.
boreal.org
Parents, teens frustrated by lack of driver’s exam appointments throughout Minnesota
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) lack of appointment availability is due to limited resources and funding, DVS officials say. “This isn’t a life or death situation, but you want your kid to be able to take the test on their birthday,” said Adam Kristal, a Golden Valley parent.
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45
Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended. The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota...
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
mprnews.org
Pleasant Sunday temps; shower chances highest in northern, central Minnesota
We have good running weather this morning for the Twin Cities Marathon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and will rise into the 60s later this morning. Most of the morning should be dry along the race route, but an isolated brief shower is possible. We’re starting the day...
fox9.com
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
horseandrider.com
Two Equine WNV Cases in Minnesota
Minnesota state animal health officials reported that two horses tested positive for West Nile virus in Stearns and Todd counties. Both horses are currently alive. On Sept. 27, an unvaccinated 10-year-old Percheron mare in Todd County tested positive for WNV. She presented with ataxia (incoordination), progressive hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) starting on Sept. 20.
fox5ny.com
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - The suspect in an Amber Alert in Wisconsin has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Authorities did not release any details, only to say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is in custody. He was wanted for his alleged connection with an Amber Alert in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
DNR Reminds Minnesota Hunters to Brush Up On These Gun Safety Rules
This weekend, Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season begins which also means we're just over a month away from the deer firearm opener, which is November 5. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to brush up on Minnesota's firearms regulations and be sure to follow them all when out on a hunt.
One million Minnesota frontline workers to receive $487 bonus payments starting this week
Gov. Tim Walz announced specifics about Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay program on Monday, saying more than a million recipients will begin to receive $485 payments starting this week.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
