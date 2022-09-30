ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota mental health workers begin 3-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 130 mental health workers at Allina Health will start a three-day unfair labor practices strike on Monday. The workers, who are members of the union SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, will begin their strike at 10 a.m. on Monday at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and Unity Hospital in Fridley. The picket lines will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota frontline worker payments of nearly $500 start go out this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Bonus payments for Minnesota frontline workers will start going out this week, with over 1 million people receiving nearly $500. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced that 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to “recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said. State officials will begin sending out the payments on Wednesday, and will continue processing payment information through the fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
MINNESOTA STATE
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Two Equine WNV Cases in Minnesota

Minnesota state animal health officials reported that two horses tested positive for West Nile virus in Stearns and Todd counties. Both horses are currently alive. On Sept. 27, an unvaccinated 10-year-old Percheron mare in Todd County tested positive for WNV. She presented with ataxia (incoordination), progressive hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) starting on Sept. 20.
TODD COUNTY, MN
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen found safe

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (FOX 9) - The suspect in an Amber Alert in Wisconsin has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Authorities did not release any details, only to say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is in custody. He was wanted for his alleged connection with an Amber Alert in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 1.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN

