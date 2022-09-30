Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd

Lassen County News
LCSO asks community to support ill family member
According to Facebook, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office hosts a Tacos and Margaritas fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds North Arena. The LCSO wrote, “Please consider coming out to support the family of one of our employees in their time of need.”
Lassen County News
County of Lassen, Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA)
COUNTY OF LASSEN’S PERMANENT LOCAL HOUSING ALLOCATION (PLHA) Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.
When will fall colors peak in Washoe County and the Eastern Sierra?
Grab your best Instagram-worthy outfit and head on out — now through mid-October is the best time to go leaf peeping in Washoe County and surrounding areas. Fall colors will peak in Washoe County around Oct. 17, according to the 2022 Fall Foliage Map, a planning guide that predicts the progressive changing of leaves throughout...
susanvillestuff.com
County Animal Shelter Makes Announcement Regarding Pet Euthanization
On Friday, September 30th, Lassen County Animal Shelter Kennel Technician Jaime Proia made the following plea to the community:. “In an effort to be completely transparent, the staff at the Lassen County Animal Shelter would like to make an announcement and inform the community of a recent decision that was not made lightly.
Lassen County News
City Hall Finance announces closure
The Susanville City Hall Finance Division will be closed for repairs Friday, Oct. 7 and for Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 10. However, there are several alternative ways to pay your gas/water bills:. Pay your gas/water bill 24/7 online by visiting www.cityofsusanville.org. Make payment by phone, available 24/7 by calling 1-866-211-2836.
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Lassen County News
CDCR releases CCC closure information
Information about the closure of the California Correctional center in Susanville is available at https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/prison-closures/ccc-closure-key-dates/?fbclid=IwAR0eqd8gznyK-Sr98MOmuyZnKfwRlfYWdYzwbLmIuJloGplpSWrlx_35lbo. CDCR announced “the complete closure of CCC by June 30, 2023. CDCR advises readers the timelines are “subject to change based upon negotiations with labor organizations and pending the approval of the California Department...
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
Lassen County News
County approves $147 million 2022-2023 budget
At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and then approved a $146,997,989 budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. County Administrative Officer Richard Egan advised the board the county still had not closed its books for the previous year due to a new accounting system, but he felt the assumptions the county was working under were mostly accurate.
KOLO TV Reno
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
