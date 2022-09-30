ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

LCSO asks community to support ill family member

According to Facebook, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office hosts a Tacos and Margaritas fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds North Arena. The LCSO wrote, “Please consider coming out to support the family of one of our employees in their time of need.”
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

County of Lassen, Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA)

COUNTY OF LASSEN’S PERMANENT LOCAL HOUSING ALLOCATION (PLHA) Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Lassen will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at their meeting in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada Street, Susanville. The draft Plan and Application are posted on the Lassen County Community Social Services webpage at this link: http://www.lassencounty.org/dept/community-social-services/community-social-services.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

County Animal Shelter Makes Announcement Regarding Pet Euthanization

On Friday, September 30th, Lassen County Animal Shelter Kennel Technician Jaime Proia made the following plea to the community:. “In an effort to be completely transparent, the staff at the Lassen County Animal Shelter would like to make an announcement and inform the community of a recent decision that was not made lightly.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

City Hall Finance announces closure

The Susanville City Hall Finance Division will be closed for repairs Friday, Oct. 7 and for Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 10. However, there are several alternative ways to pay your gas/water bills:. Pay your gas/water bill 24/7 online by visiting www.cityofsusanville.org. Make payment by phone, available 24/7 by calling 1-866-211-2836.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Lassen County News

CDCR releases CCC closure information

Information about the closure of the California Correctional center in Susanville is available at https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/prison-closures/ccc-closure-key-dates/?fbclid=IwAR0eqd8gznyK-Sr98MOmuyZnKfwRlfYWdYzwbLmIuJloGplpSWrlx_35lbo. CDCR announced “the complete closure of CCC by June 30, 2023. CDCR advises readers the timelines are “subject to change based upon negotiations with labor organizations and pending the approval of the California Department...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

County approves $147 million 2022-2023 budget

At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and then approved a $146,997,989 budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. County Administrative Officer Richard Egan advised the board the county still had not closed its books for the previous year due to a new accounting system, but he felt the assumptions the county was working under were mostly accurate.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Road rage murder conviction overturned

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

