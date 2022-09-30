The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April...

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO