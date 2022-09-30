Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchange Tense Words During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though it was a sad day for the royal family, it seems like there was a tense moment between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. Article continues below advertisement. The two could have been talking...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles Just Announced New Royal Titles On Social Media—Except For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Family
As promised, King Charles III has officially revealed what the new titles of some of the members of the royal family will be now that the official period of mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle on September 8th aged 96, is over.
Meghan Markle news latest: Prince Harry warned to ‘U-turn’ on his memoir by former royal butler as it’ll be a ‘disaster’
PRINCE Harry has been warned to "U-turn" on his upcoming controversial memoir at the risk of it being a "disaster" by his former royal butler. Prince Harry, William and King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrolds, told GB News that the Duke’s memoir would be a “disaster” if it is published.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth: How Long Will Her Body Remain in the Royal Vault Alongside Prince Philip?
Queen Elizabeth's body will be moved to the Royal Vault where she will join Prince Philip. However, will she remain there indefinitely?
Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel
The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death confirmed as Scottish authorities publish death certificate
London — Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age," according to the death certificate for the late British monarch. An extract of the certificate was published by National Records Scotland on Thursday. It lists old age as the queen's cause of death and says she died at 3:10 p.m. local time on September 8 at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Main Character' Choirboy Goes Viral at Queen's Funeral
"The little ginger kid in the choir looks like he's singing from the depths of his soul," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted he "is the MVP."
Queen died at 3.10pm meaning most of her family was still travelling to be with her & missed her last moments
THE death certificate for Queen Elizabeth II shows she died of old age at 3.10pm — meaning most of her family was still travelling to Scotland to be with her and missed her last moments. The official document released yesterday is light on details — but at the same...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need to Choose Royal or Celebrity Life: ‘You Don’t Really Get to Straddle Both,’ Expert Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should choose the celebrity lifestyle or royal life but can't do both, one expert says.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
A small note on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin caught viewers’ eyes. Here’s what it said
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was a spectacle that seemed made for high-definition television, but even owners of the highest-quality TV sets were unable to make out the note on top of the casket of the world’s longest-reigning monarch. The note, it turns out, was a handwritten message...
Queen Elizabeth II Was Reportedly ‘Comforted’ By Her Beloved Corgis ‘In Her Final Hours’
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved dogs were at her side during her “final hours.” Her Majesty’s Corgis Sandy and Muick were reportedly there to “comfort” the Queen before she passed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sep. 8, 2022 at the age of 96, per a source at Entertainment Tonight.
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis were in the room when she died
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis lay with her while she was on her deathbed, according to a new report. The royal pooches, Muick and Sandy, were with the monarch “in the room” when she died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, palace sources told the Daily Mail.
Queen Elizabeth's Youngest Maid Of Honor Died 'Peacefully' 1 Night Before Royal Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey last week was attended by more than 2,000 people and watched by millions more. It’s now become public that Lady Mary Russell, the youngest of six maids of honor at her 1953 coronation, died the night before. The 88-year-old’s obituary...
Comments / 0