Kait 8
Sheriff: Coroner called to Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63. The crash is located just west of Ravenden. According to IDriveArkansas, traffic in all lanes is stopped. Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News the coroner has been called to the...
One person shot near bank in Millington, police say
MILLIGNTON, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department is investigating after a person was shot near a First South Financial Credit Union. Police said it happened at 1:00 a.m. on October 2 in the 7800 block of Church St. A person was shot and is in stable condition, according to...
Kait 8
Service road on I-555 to close for repairs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A service road on I-555 in Craighead County is expected to close. A media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that crews are planning to resurface a service road on the south side of Interstate 555 between the on-ramp from Caraway Road and extending to Red Wolf Boulevard.
Kait 8
Police asking drivers to use extreme caution during harvest season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of year, Harvest season. Farmers are out on the area roadways, traveling to harvest this year’s crops. Local law enforcement is asking drivers to be careful. While taking in the crops, farmers sometimes must take to the roadway to transport certain...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
Kait 8
ASP releases Sunday fatal crash report
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released a report detailing a Sunday night crash that claimed a Jonesboro man’s life. According to the preliminary report, the crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 25 on Highway 18, east of Dara Drive. Guillermo Norterto, 28, of Jonesboro was eastbound...
Kait 8
Future county sheriff “getting feet wet” in new role
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once a dream will now become a reality. Shane Russell will take over as the Sharp County Sheriff on Jan. 1 due to being unopposed in the November general election. However, the days of being referred to as “Highland Police Chief Shane Russell” will...
Kait 8
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
Kait 8
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) – Following up on a house fire in McCrory, KAIT has learned that a man is now facing murder and arson charges after allegedly admitting to killing his family. According to court documents, Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper is seeking three felony charges against Steven Ray...
Kait 8
Workshop helps kids learn more about firefighters
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The tool belt and work apron came out Saturday morning. Kids in the community were able to participate in a workshop learning about the job of first responders. The Home Depot in Jonesboro held a fire safety kids workshop free to the public. The workshop was...
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
Kait 8
School employee on leave following rape allegations
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
Kait 8
Man accused of touching victim’s ‘no-no place’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a Jonesboro man after a young victim told investigators he touched her “no-no place.”. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to arrest 66-year-old Gabriel Garfias on one count of second-degree sexual assault. On Saturday, Sept. 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Kait 8
Checkers is coming to Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
Kait 8
Surviving the storm, Northeast AR native shares her experience
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KAIT) - A woman who grew up in the Jonesboro area shares the moments before she took cover from Hurricane Ian. Paradise Gibson moved from Jonesboro to Florida during her Sophomore year of high school. She is now a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
Kait 8
Time running out to register for low-cost pet vaccine clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pet owners have just a little more than a week to register for an upcoming low-cost pet vaccination clinic. The clinic, hosted by Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansas for Animals, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. To participate, owners...
Kait 8
BRTC to host flu, COVID vaccine clinic
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic, which is open to the public, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Highway 304 East, in Pocahontas. Registration...
