Oil Jumps More Than 3% As OPEC+ Mulls Cuts Of Up To 1 Million Bpd

Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market. Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3%, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling...
TRAFFIC
Antipodean Currencies Advance Ahead Of Rate Decisions, Dollar Edges Lower

The Australian and New Zealand dollars gained ground on Monday ahead of expected rate hikes from their respective central banks later in the week, while the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. The Aussie was up 0.19% to $0.64230, away from a 2-1/2-year low of $0.63635 hit last week,...
BUSINESS
Yemen Truce Expires As U.N. Keeps Pushing For Broader Deal

Yemen's warring parties failed to renew a U.N.-brokered truce deal that expired on Sunday, dashing the hopes of some Yemenis for a broader pact that would ease economic woes and prolong relative calm after more than seven years of fighting. United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg said late on Sunday...
WORLD
