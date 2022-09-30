Read full article on original website
Oil Jumps More Than 3% As OPEC+ Mulls Cuts Of Up To 1 Million Bpd
Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market. Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3%, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling...
Antipodean Currencies Advance Ahead Of Rate Decisions, Dollar Edges Lower
The Australian and New Zealand dollars gained ground on Monday ahead of expected rate hikes from their respective central banks later in the week, while the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. The Aussie was up 0.19% to $0.64230, away from a 2-1/2-year low of $0.63635 hit last week,...
Yemen Truce Expires As U.N. Keeps Pushing For Broader Deal
Yemen's warring parties failed to renew a U.N.-brokered truce deal that expired on Sunday, dashing the hopes of some Yemenis for a broader pact that would ease economic woes and prolong relative calm after more than seven years of fighting. United Nations special envoy Hans Grundberg said late on Sunday...
Amid China Tensions, US Conducts Concurrent Bilateral Military Drills With Philippines, Japan
Amid tensions in the South China Sea with China and Beijing's growing aggressiveness toward Taiwan, the U.S. Marines are carrying out two concurrent large-scale bilateral exercises with key allies across the first island chain, from northern Japan through the Philippines. According to a news release, more than 5,500 personnel of...
Congressional Amendment Seeks To Encourage India's Transition Away From Russian Weapons
In an effort to push American interests in the Indo-Pacific region, three senators have urged Washington to build a strong U.S.-India defense partnership to wean New Delhi away from Russian weapons. In the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) who is the co-chair of the...
