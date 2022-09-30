ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Njhmw_0iFxzpBR00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some of this weekend’s events are taking on an autumnal tone, but don’t worry. There’s plenty of options for all tastes.

WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup:

—Celebrate fall at the 35th annual Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest . Head to Lincoln Square to find all-things apple, including apple doughnuts, apple-flavored beer and even an apple-stuffed grilled cheese.

—Gaze on gourds galore at Navy Pier. The monthlong Pier Pumpkin Lights event includes nearly 1,000 glowing pumpkins, plus a variety of larger-than-life pumpkin popup installations for the perfect photo op.

—It’s time to “wing out” at St. Michael's in Old Town. Wingout Chicago 's outdoor chicken wing block party offers all-you-can-eat wings from some of the top vendors in the city. Adding more flavor to the mix will be a live music stage, a la carte food items for order, shopping and cold beverages.

—One of the most recognizable events returns to the Chicagoland area. The 31st Annual AIDS Run & Walk Chicago takes place at Soldier Field on Sunday to raise awareness and funds for those living with HIV/AIDS. Proceeds will directly benefit AIDS Foundation Chicago.

—You'll have a toe-tapping good time at the Chicago Tap Summit. Hosted at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, "A M.A.D.D. Mix Tape" takes the party from the club to the stage Saturday evening.

—There’s something exciting brewing in Villa Park Saturday evening. The Villa Park Brewfest offers samplings of craft beers and hard ciders from more than 15 local breweries.

