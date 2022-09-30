Kevin Feige recently hinted that Wanda Maximoff is still very much alive as he opened up about actress Elizabeth Olsen‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Speaking to Variety, the Marvel Studios president implied that Wanda survived the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, despite the fact that Strange himself believed that she had died. “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” he said, referring to the last few moments of the film. “I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.” When asked about whether Wanda will appear again to either help the relaunch of the X-Men franchise or star in a solo Scarlet Witch film, any upcoming Avengers titles or the Agatha: Coven of Chaos project, however, Feige remained tight-lipped and simply answered that Wanda still has a lot of core storylines from the comics to explore. “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could,” he continued. “Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

