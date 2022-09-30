Read full article on original website
NYSP: Kingston man ran from police with defaced gun
A Kingston man was jailed without bail Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police with a defaced gun on him.
Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found
Two suspects are in custody after the father of a Marist College student was shot and killed during a parents' weekend this Sunday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police in standoff with barricaded man
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Just hours after a Sunday morning shooting a few hundred yards away, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were once again using special tactics to deal with a barricaded subject along the Route 9 corridor. On Sunday evening, several Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were investigating...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
Orange County Man Arrested for Alleged DWI After Hitting Troopers Who Just Arrested Another Drunk
When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.
Police: 2 persons of interest wanted for Newburgh football game shootings
There will be an increased police presence at schools in Newburgh today after three people were shot at a football game at Newburgh Free Academy Friday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police seek identities of two subjects after Friday night NFA shooting
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh Police Department is asking for help in identifying two “persons of interest” in the Friday night shooting at NFA that resulted in three people getting shot. No arrests have been made as of Saturday. Police are. asking anyone who may know...
Saugerties PD arrest man for harassment
Police investigated an alleged physical domestic dispute that took place on Cherry Lane in Saugerties. Secondary to the police investigation, Nicholas M. Canonico was arrested and charged with harassment.
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Heroin arrest from traffic stop in Livingston
Livingston, New York – On September 26, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Paul C. Kozlowski, age 33, of Livingston, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony, Bail Jumping in the 3rd degree, and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors, and Shannon Caston, age 34, of Kingston, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing
Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty's Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.
Police: Intoxicated Saugerties woman resisted arrest, assaulted officer
Police say they responded to a report of physical domestic abuse and found Christine Diliberto punching a man in a car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man in town for college family weekend killed in hotel shooting (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – One man is dead and two suspects were taken into custody after a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday morning. The Mid-Hudson News breaking story from the scene this morning can be...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Incarcerated gym coach arraigned on new charges
NEW CITY – A former gymnastics coach from Rockland County, who is serving a prison sentence on a prior conviction in the county, was arraigned on Friday on a felony charge of course of sexual conduct against a child. The charges allege that between 2012 and 2015, Joseph Lewin,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings
NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
NYSP investigating fatal crash in Monroe
On October 1 around 6:16 a.m., State Police from Monroe barracks responded to a report of a person hit by a car on State Route 17 eastbound in Monroe. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield E. Elliot, 47 of New Rochelle was involved in a separate car crash as a driver prior to this incident.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car
MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
