Town police in standoff with barricaded man

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Just hours after a Sunday morning shooting a few hundred yards away, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were once again using special tactics to deal with a barricaded subject along the Route 9 corridor. On Sunday evening, several Town of Poughkeepsie police officers were investigating...
Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
Police seek identities of two subjects after Friday night NFA shooting

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh Police Department is asking for help in identifying two “persons of interest” in the Friday night shooting at NFA that resulted in three people getting shot. No arrests have been made as of Saturday. Police are. asking anyone who may know...
theharlemvalleynews.net

Heroin arrest from traffic stop in Livingston

Livingston, New York – On September 26, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Paul C. Kozlowski, age 33, of Livingston, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony, Bail Jumping in the 3rd degree, and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors, and Shannon Caston, age 34, of Kingston, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Incarcerated gym coach arraigned on new charges

NEW CITY – A former gymnastics coach from Rockland County, who is serving a prison sentence on a prior conviction in the county, was arraigned on Friday on a felony charge of course of sexual conduct against a child. The charges allege that between 2012 and 2015, Joseph Lewin,...
Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings

NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP investigating fatal crash in Monroe

On October 1 around 6:16 a.m., State Police from Monroe barracks responded to a report of a person hit by a car on State Route 17 eastbound in Monroe. A preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield E. Elliot, 47 of New Rochelle was involved in a separate car crash as a driver prior to this incident.
Police: Driver struck and killed while standing outside disabled car

MONROE – A motorist, who was standing on the side of Route 17 eastbound in the Town of Monroe, was struck and killed by a passing car Saturday morning, State Police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash at about 6:16 a.m. where he was the driver of one of the vehicles.
