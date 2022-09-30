Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Temps to tumble by Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a cold front moving into NW Kansas tonight prompting some passing showers. Expect some light rain in western Kansas overnight but totals will remain until 0.25′'. Cooler air will sink into the forecast out west tomorrow with highs halting in the 70′s, but in south central Kansas expect another mostly sunny and 80° day. As the front moves east tomorrow, some light rain is possible but when it all shakes out it should remain closer to the trace side of things. North central Kansas could see light showers through the evening with Wichita’s best chance for light rain by midnight.
KWCH.com
Warm start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today underneath a mainly sunny sky we go from fall to summer as highs soar into the middle 80s. While the Wichita area remains...
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.
KWCH.com
Kansas NASA scientist plays major role in DART mission
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - NASA successfully crashed their dart rocket into an asteroid Monday to further research redirecting outer space threats. One of the key players in helping make NASA’s DART mission successful is Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer from Kansas. Lead planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KWCH.com
Warm next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Sunday and into the start of the workweek. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.
KWCH.com
More sunny, dry days in the forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm weather will continue today and into the first half of the week. After a cool start to our Sunday morning with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas with gusts 30-40 mph possible in northwest Kansas.
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KMBC.com
Kansas Highway Patrol issues statement after trooper alleges corruption in the agency
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a two-year KMBC 9 investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol is speaking out over allegations of intimidation, harassment, and wrongful termination. The agency sent KMBC 9 Investigates a statement Wednesday saying:. "Bryce Whelpley violated our standards of professional conduct. We take...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
National Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’
TOPEKA — The National Journal’s updated analysis of compelling gubernatorial campaigns raised questions about evolution of the tight race between Republican nominee Derek Schmidt and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Kelly, who was elected governor in 2018 after defeating Republican Kris Kobach, began her reelection campaign in red-state Kansas...
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]
