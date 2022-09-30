ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Temps to tumble by Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a cold front moving into NW Kansas tonight prompting some passing showers. Expect some light rain in western Kansas overnight but totals will remain until 0.25′'. Cooler air will sink into the forecast out west tomorrow with highs halting in the 70′s, but in south central Kansas expect another mostly sunny and 80° day. As the front moves east tomorrow, some light rain is possible but when it all shakes out it should remain closer to the trace side of things. North central Kansas could see light showers through the evening with Wichita’s best chance for light rain by midnight.
KWCH.com

Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today underneath a mainly sunny sky we go from fall to summer as highs soar into the middle 80s. While the Wichita area remains...
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.
KWCH.com

Kansas NASA scientist plays major role in DART mission

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - NASA successfully crashed their dart rocket into an asteroid Monday to further research redirecting outer space threats. One of the key players in helping make NASA’s DART mission successful is Lindley Johnson, NASA’s planetary defense officer from Kansas. Lead planetary defense officer Lindley Johnson...
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KWCH.com

Warm next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue Sunday and into the start of the workweek. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas.
KWCH.com

More sunny, dry days in the forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm weather will continue today and into the first half of the week. After a cool start to our Sunday morning with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be a bit breezy over western Kansas with gusts 30-40 mph possible in northwest Kansas.
kcur.org

Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up

Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
KMBC.com

Kansas Highway Patrol issues statement after trooper alleges corruption in the agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a two-year KMBC 9 investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol is speaking out over allegations of intimidation, harassment, and wrongful termination. The agency sent KMBC 9 Investigates a statement Wednesday saying:. "Bryce Whelpley violated our standards of professional conduct. We take...
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Great Bend Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KSN News

Explainer: Two amendments in Kansas raising questions ahead of election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Questions are swirling about two constitutional amendments in Kansas, which are set to appear on the November ballot. One of the two amendments dividing voters, HCR 5014, would, essentially, grant the state Legislature “legislative veto” power. If passed, the amendment would allow the Legislature to suspend or revoke rules and regulations […]

