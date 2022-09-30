ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Suspect sought after allegedly firing gun in McDonald's drive-thru

By Michaela Bourgeois
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOI N) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly fired a gun at a McDonald’s drive-thru window early Thursday morning.

Just after 2:20 a.m., VPD said the suspect pulled into the drive-thru on Northeast Anderson Road in a white sedan, possibly a BMW, with a black roof and tried to order food at the window.

After employees reportedly told the suspect the restaurant was closed, police say the man pulled out a gun and fired a bullet through the drive-thru window.

    Vancouver, Washington police are searching for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun in a McDonald's drive-thru window. September 29, 2022 (Courtesy Vancouver Police Department).
    Vancouver, Washington police are searching for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun in a McDonald's drive-thru window. September 29, 2022 (Courtesy Vancouver Police Department).
    Vancouver, Washington police are searching for a suspect who reportedly fired a gun in a McDonald's drive-thru window. September 29, 2022 (Courtesy Vancouver Police Department).

Authorities said no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (360) 487-7440.

Keith Lay
3d ago

Going to need bullet proof glass for workers. Emmanuel Hospital has put them up in Portland for Christ's sake!

Crime & Safety
