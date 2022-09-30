Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey’s private texts show Twitter founder tried to involve Tesla CEO in site a year before $44b deal
JACK Dorsey pushed for Elon Musk's addition to Twitter's board a year before the Tesla CEO's $44billion offer, a series of private text messages claim. The exchange comes to light amid the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk, who agreed to purchase the social media platform back in April before he pulled out of the deal in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon Musk vs. Twitter: Here are all the juiciest private texts between Musk and his billionaire buddies discussing plans for Twitter
Text logs show Reid Hoffman, Jack Dorsey, Joe Rogan, and many more texting Musk about Twitter. Conversations ranged from praise of Musk's moves to financing his acquisition of the company. Texts also show who influenced Musk and what caused the breakdown of talks with Twitter executives. Elon Musk's smartphone has...
Elon Musk's trove of private text messages is a bad look for him — and another win for Twitter, experts say
Hundreds of Elon Musk's texts could work against him in his court battle with Twitter, experts say. The texts were released Thursday as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit. The messages appear to show Musk was aware of issues with bots ahead of offering to buy...
Elon Musk laid out his idea for a new blockchain-based social media platform to his brother Kimbal in private texts: 'This could be massive'
Elon Musk told his brother he wanted to build a blockchain-based social media platform, texts reveal. Twitter expressed concern in the past that Musk could use its internal data to build a competitor. The texts were made public in the discovery process during Musk's court battle with Twitter. Elon Musk...
The world's wealthiest person: How did Elon Musk get so rich?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, ranked as the world's wealthiest person by both Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, last year explained that the secret to his wealth is simple: "I own 20% of a company that became very valuable." Musk, whose wealth is pegged at $240 billion by Bloomberg, hasn't...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk texts reveal free speech was priority in Twitter acquisition
Newly public text messages offer insight into Elon Musk's decision to acquire Twitter. A series of text exchanges were released on Thursday as part of legal proceedings over Twitter's lawsuit against Musk for ending his merger agreement, revealing Musk's discussions with an assortment of public figures about his April decision to acquire Twitter. Musk spoke with a variety of colleagues and friends, including podcaster Joe Rogan, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and several other public figures in the political and tech business, according to the Washington Post. The texts unveil additional details about Musk's intentions for beginning his initial investment and buying the company, including a fixation on the platform's content moderation practices.
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk to ‘liberate Twitter’, huge trove of private text messages show
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk that he should “liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob” when he owns Twitter, new texts reveal. Several messages between Elon Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – as well as other high-profile individuals like Mr Rogan, were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.
Slate
Elon Musk Only Has “Yes” Men
Elon Musk does not have anyone in his life who is willing to tell him “no”—or if he does, they don’t appear to have his cellphone number. On Thursday, the Delaware Court of Chancery released an astonishing trove of text messages that Musk sent and received this year as he contemplated, and then went ahead with, making an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Not long after Twitter accepted the offer and Musk signed some paperwork—apparently without bothering to do due diligence—he changed his mind and attempted to terminate the deal, something Twitter is now suing to force through. Unless he gets away scot-free (far-fetched but possible), he will either pay a small number of billions of dollars or many billions of dollars, and also maybe own a company he does not want.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison hours before pausing Twitter buyout offer: report
A recent court filing from Twitter has shown that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was texting Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison just hours before he announced that he was pausing his attempt to acquire the social media company. As per Twitter’s court filing, Musk and Ellison had exchanged multiple text messages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey took a dig at Facebook in text messages with Elon Musk. "Looks like there's a 'verified' account in the swamp of despair over there," Dorsey texted on April 6. The text was made public as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit against...
tipranks.com
No Show by Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO at the Deposition
Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up at the deposition scheduled for yesterday. Another twist sets into the long-drawn Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) takeover saga by Elon Musk. Both Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up for their scheduled deposition yesterday related to Musk’s refusal of the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal.
Ars Technica
Texts show roll call of tech figures tried to help Elon Musk in Twitter deal
A trove of text messages released as part of the legal fight over Elon Musk’s effort to terminate his acquisition of Twitter has revealed frantic efforts to put the $44 billion deal together with help from a cast of high-profile Silicon Valley backers. Hundreds of messages from early 2022...
thenewscrypto.com
DeSo is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s Messages call for a decentralized social media blockchain: DeSo could be the answer. Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder of FTX crypto exchange, also had a conversation about buying Twitter or creating a blockchain-based social network. The DeSo Foundation just released its roadmap to decentralize social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
To whom it may concern: Twitter’s Status feature is starting to look like a good idea
Twitter’s Status feature seemed a bit strange at first. When it first came out that the company was testing a way to attach Status badges to your tweets, Twitter explained it as a way “to provide more context for your followers.”. Context is all well and good, but...
The Verge
Twitter’s actually rolling out editable tweets
Twitter is rolling out the ability to edit tweets to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. According to a tweet from the company, it’ll be coming to subscribers in the US “soon.”. Last week, we got to see an example of what edited tweets would...
Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Wealth Dropped By $71 Billion This Year -- More than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
Amid a broader tech rout, one billionaire, in particular, has seen his fortune get extra squeezed. According to Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg lost the most money since the beginning of the year out of the "ultra-rich" tracked on the outlet's Billionaires Index: a whopping $71 billion. Musk's net worth dropped by...
Elon Musk’s Texts Shatter the Myth of the Tech Genius
Yesterday, the world got a look inside Elon Musk’s phone. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is currently in litigation with Twitter and trying to back out of his deal to buy the platform and take it private. As part of the discovery process related to this lawsuit, Delaware’s Court of Chancery released hundreds of text messages and emails sent to and from Musk. The 151-page redacted document is a remarkable, voyeuristic record of a few months in the life of the world’s richest (and most overexposed) man and a rare unvarnished glimpse into the overlapping worlds of Silicon Valley, media, and politics. The texts are juicy, but not because they are lurid, particularly offensive, or offer up some scandalous Muskian master plan—quite the opposite. What is so illuminating about the Musk messages is just how unimpressive, unimaginative, and sycophantic the powerful men in Musk’s contacts appear to be. Whoever said there are no bad ideas in brainstorming never had access to Elon Musk’s phone.
Comments / 0