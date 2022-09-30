ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s price gouging protections in effect under Ian State of Emergency

By Jackie DeFusco
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QP38P_0iFxwBi200

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Price gouging protections are in effect as Virginians stock up on emergency supplies.

It’s one of several tools triggered by Governor Glenn Youngkin’s State of Emergency Declaration announced on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The order frees up funding and gives the state more flexibility to mobilize resources.

“While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance,” Youngkin said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

During emergency events, state law prohibits vendors from charging “unconscionable prices” for necessities like water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair supplies, and tree removal services, among other things.

Ian becomes a hurricane again, continues path up the East Coast

According to Attorney General Jason Miyares, a price is considered “unconscionable” if it “grossly exceeds” the cost charged for the same item during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.

“The law gives us the tools we need to go after those bad corporate actors that are trying to take advantage of the situation when the governor declares a State of Emergency,” Miyares said in a brief interview on Thursday. “We just encourage Virginians to be diligent, be safe and, if there is price gouging going on, let my office know.”

On Thursday evening, Miyares said he wasn’t aware of any complaints but he expects some could come in on Friday and over the weekend. He said Virginians can report violations to the Consumer Protection Section of his office by calling 800-552-9963 or by completing an online form .

State officials are taking a number of other steps to prepare for Ian following Youngkin’s emergency order.

PHOTOS: Destruction across Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

“I applaud Governor Youngkin for declaring a State of Emergency a couple of days in advance,” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. “The track of this storm could change but, right now, the worry that I would have would be excessive rain, including in some places that have already been hit pretty hard.”

Virginia State Police Search & Recover Team divers pre-deployed on Thursday based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge. In an email, VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller said, because the remnants of Ian are projected to hit Southwest Virginia, several divers are staging in their Wytheville Field Division for any swift water rescue needs.

“All available state police personnel are on standby for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence,” Geller said.

WATCH LIVE: Latest Track of Hurricane Ian

The emergency order also put the Virginia National Guard on alert for possible severe weather response operations.

VNG Spokesperson Cotton Puryear said they plan to stage approximately 50 soldiers and airmen at key locations in Roanoke, Richmond, and Virginia Beach. He said they are prepared for high mobility transportation and debris reduction assistance.

“All personnel are expected to be ready for missions by Friday afternoon,” Puryear said.

Puryear said more personnel are prepared to respond if needed. He said VNG is not sending anyone to assist in Florida at this time.

Jason Elmore, a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said a team of 14 left for Jackson County, Florida on Wednesday to assist with logistics and special operations.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

On Thursday morning, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced two separate Virginia teams were deploying to Southwest Florida to begin life-saving missions. The teams deployed out of Fort Lauderdale to Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wytheville, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
WAVY News 10

Virginia’s response to Ian underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022

Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries only need remember three dates each month, including in October 2022. Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate —...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Tim Kaine
WSLS

Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Consumer Protection#Emergency Management#Virginians#A State Of Emergency
NRVNews

State of Emergency Declared for Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy