Haven’t heard from your loved ones after Ian? Here’s where to call for a wellness check

Hurricanes are scary — and the aftermath of the destruction caused by a tropical storm can be just as harrowing, if not more.

Since Hurricane Ian began wreaking havoc across Florida on Wednesday afternoon, thousands of distressed friends and family members haven’t heard from their loved ones. Many have taken to social media to ascertain how the storm is impacting the region. In some instances, Good Samaritans even offered to check in on their loved ones.

Not knowing is frightening. Here are ways to get in touch with authorities if you aren’t able to make contact with your people.

Federal hotlines, services available

The National Emergency Family Registry and Locator System helps reunite families separated by a presidentially declared disaster or mass evacuation. Those who are displaced can register, provide information about their situation and designate individuals to view their information.

Even if the affected person doesn’t register, there are ways to inquire about your loved one’s whereabouts. You can visit the system’s website or call the hotline at 1-800-588-9822.

You can also dial 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) for more information.

Call centers, non-emergency lines for most affected areas

▪ If your loved one is in Collier County , try phoning the county’s information line at 239-252-8444 and non-emergency line at 239-252-9300.

▪ If your loved one is in Lee County , try buzzing the county’s non-emergency lines at 239-337-2000 (Option 3) and 239-477-1000.

▪ If your loved one is in Charlotte County , try the county’s emergency operations call center at 941-743-1320.

▪ If your loved one is in Sarasota County , try calling the county’s non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.

▪ If your loved one is in Orange County , try using the county’s non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.

▪ If your loved one is in Volusia County , try the non-emergency line most closely associated with their geographical location: 386-943-VCSO (8276) for the West Volusia area, 386-239-VCSO (8276) for the Daytona Beach area, 386-409-VCSO (8276) for the New Smyrna Beach area, and 407-323-0151 for the Osteen area.

▪ If your loved one is in Flagler County , try hitting up the county’s non-emergency line at 386-313-4911.

▪ If your loved one is in St. Johns County , try dialing the county’s non-emergency line at 904-824-8304.