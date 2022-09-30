ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Don’t wait for the help, be the help:’ Public AED opens in Howard Amon Park

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcSy5_0iFxw7GN00

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Fire Department (RFD) unveiled the installation of a new public-access AED station in Howard Amon Park. The City is on its way to increase survival rates for cardiac arrest.

“They say often lightning doesn’t strike twice, but that’s not true with cardiac arrest. If you have one in a location, you’re likely to have one again,” said Battalion Chief Michael Van Beek.

He said Howard Amon Park has seen several cardiac arrests over the years, which is why it’s the location for the first Tri-Cities public-access AED station.

“By empowering the public with quick access to an AED, they now have the power to save a life,” said Van Beek.

The survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest is low across the nation.

“Survival rates have been absolutely terrible, abysmal, maybe somewhere in the neighborhood of 3% to 5% chance of survival,” said Dr. Kevin Hodges with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

The City has worked hard to increase that percentage.

“To help the professional rescuers to improve that cardiac arrest survival rate out of hospitals to 60, 70, 75, 80%; numbers I wouldn’t have thought were possible in the past, and it’s all due to efforts like this,” said Dr. Hodges. Efforts like this are initiatives like Heart Safe Richland, whose motto is, ‘Don’t wait for the help. Be the help.’

“We need action from lay-providers, from the community, from the public to start CPR and if an AED is available, find AED and use it,” said Van Beek.

Using an automated external defibrillator (AED)

If you see someone in cardiac arrest, officials say to call 911, start CPR and then have someone use the AED.

An alarm sounds at the Howard Amon AED, but Van Beek said don’t be afraid of it. Once the case is open, the AED is ready to use.

“It will walk you through everything,” said Van Beek. “It’s designed for someone who has no training for the AED.”

Despite the progress, Van Beek said there’s still a long way to go.

“That survival rate here in the city is upwards of 50% which is something we’re really proud of. But we can always do better and that’s and that’s why we’re here today,” he said.

The RFD is looking to make these AEDs available all throughout the Tri-Cities, but they’re looking for the support of the community.

“We’re really looking for community engagement and people to sponsor these Save Stations,” said Van Beek.

You can find details and contact information about sponsoring an AED station here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aed#Battalion#Tri Cities#Heart Safe Richland#Av
elkhornmediagroup.com

Welcome Trooper Atkinson home

News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Bomb squad en route to Walla Walla Police Department over mysterious package

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — If you were planning on visiting the Walla Walla Police Department on Friday morning, you’ll have to adjust your plans. The entire department was shut down around 8:00 a.m. due to a mysterious package. According to a notice from the Walla Walla Police Department PIO, the package was located at the front of the facility’s public...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement warns of T-shirt text scam

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 was recently alerted that residents were receiving texts selling T-shirts from the Fire District. The texts are a scam. The Fire District is not sending these texts and is not selling any T-shirts. BCFD #1 warns people receiving the fake texts to not...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Indigenous prisoners in Walla Walla gather for first powwow since 2019

WALLA WALLA — In the grassy plateau of Eastern Washington, powwow dancers in full regalia entered a circle of spectators, drummers and singers. There were grass dancers adorned with brightly colored fringe that shook and swayed with their movements. Jingle dancers covered in tiny metal cones added to the percussive rhythm.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: WA-240 W partially blocked as truck, trailer lose tires

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you plan to commute on the westbound lane of WA-240 on Monday afternoon, you might experience some minor delays near milepost 42. According to a social media post by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, crews from State Patrol and a tow truck have been called to this stretch of the popular roadway because the driver of a truck and attached trailer lost control of his vehicle, veering off the right side of the westbound lane.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ijpr.org

New technology could keep wildfire smoke out of wine

“And we’ve decided to pick a block of Malbec today,” says Charlie Hoppes. He owns Fidelitas Winery in Richland. “So we’re gonna go check out how the picking’s going.”. It’s harvest season across much of the West. But the wine grapes in Washington are late...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy