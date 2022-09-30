ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

A local military veteran is getting a new home

By Trey Meynig
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – the 100 Homes Challenge organization held a groundbreaking ceremony in the Homestead Acres subdivision Thursday morning. A new home will be built for staff sergeant Bradley Gruetzner, an Iraq war veteran. In 2006, his crew was ambushed and three of his crew members were killed. Sergeant Gruetzner had to have his right hand and part of his arm amputated. he had a total of 40 surgeries.

“I was in the hospital two years, in a coma for six weeks. Broke 15 bones, burned 15 percent of my body, and then the amputation,” said Gruetzner.

Helping a Hero is building a three bedroom, two bath home that will allow him to serve his extended family of wounded warriors and have wheelchair bound veterans as his guests.

