krcrtv.com
Nur Pon recognizes long-awaited park landmark: a Phoenix sculpture
REDDING, Ca. — Saturday was a busy one at Redding's Nur Pon Open Space. On top of receiving a community cleanup, the newly reimagined park formally introduced their long-awaited landmark: a steel Phoenix sculpture, 7 years and 500 hours in the making. The sculpture (standing 14 feet tall with...
krcrtv.com
Stillwater Pow Wow underway at Redding Rodeo Grounds
REDDING, CALIF. — Dancing, drums, and celebration have been on full display this weekend in Redding. That's all thanks to Redding Rancheria's 2022 Stillwater Pow Wow, a three-day event which kicked off this Friday and will continue into Sunday. It's being held this year at the Redding Rodeo Grounds, and is packed with vendors, music, and food for anyone in the area to enjoy.
krcrtv.com
Duivenvoorden Farms hosts their 1st annual 'Breakfast on the Farm'
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Duivenvoorden Farms is a local raw milk dairy located off Draper Road in Cottonwood. The farm held its brand new "Breakfast on the Farm" event for the first time this past weekend in Cottonwood and invited the public out. The breakfast featured dutch pancakes made with...
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment frustration in Redding
For businesses that were dealing with the direct affects, it's a night and day difference and they no longer have the same issues. But just down the road there's about a 100 yard long transient encampment. The homeless who chose not to take free housing services have spilled out into businesses off of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue creating a massive encampment.
krcrtv.com
Help clean up Nur Pon Open Space for Saturday's City of Redding event!
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — This Saturday, City of Redding invites you to visit the Nur Pon Open Space for Community Creek Clean Up!. This community event will be held from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. This event is open for the entire community in Shasta County, ages 10 and...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department hosts National Night Out!
REDDING, Calif. — On Oct. 4, firefighter personnel and other City of Redding officials are partnering with Redding police for this year's National Night Out!. Redding officials will visit various neighborhood block parties between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for barbeques, ice cream socials, and potlucks planned by various neighborhood groups.
krcrtv.com
Dump your tires for FREE for the month of October in Shasta County!
Starting OCT 1 Caltrans is kicking off Free Tire Disposal Month in Shasta County!. Caltrans' Clean California is partnering with The City of Redding Solid Waste Department for the month of October to pay Shasta County Residents to dump their tires, free of charge. Free tire disposal at the specified...
krcrtv.com
PG&E powerhouse celebrates 100 years in the Northstate
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Community members, PG&E leaders, employees and former employees gathered at the Pit One Powerhouse Friday morning to celebrate a century of it producing power. When it was first turned on in 1922, 220,000 volts of electricity were sent to a substation 202 miles away, in...
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Alex Shea, Redding City Council candidate
REDDING, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1. What are three things...
krcrtv.com
Historic Hawes Farm hosts media day, officially kicking-off their fall festivities
ANDERSON, Calif. — Friday was media day at Historic Hawes Farm, and that means a helicopter ride above the farm and over the corn maze for media members. KRCR's Sam Chimenti volunteered as tribute for the flight, and this years message hidden in the corn was revealed: "Brian Dahle: For Governor.”
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Pamelyn Morgan, City of Shasta Lake candidate
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1. What...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Paradise Post
Shasta County officials warn of people impersonating election officials, voter intimidation
Shasta County officials are warning residents about a group of people impersonating election officials who are questioning voters about their registration. Members of the group wear reflective vests and claim to be part of a “voter task force,” said County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. She said her office has not authorized any house calls and that she considers these kinds of aggressive tactics to be a form of voter intimidation.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California
With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Kymberly Vollmers, Redding City Council candidate
REDDING, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1. What are three things...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
actionnewsnow.com
Getting in front of election fraud claims
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Happening Monday night, the election's office in Shasta County will hold an online panel to get in front of a new wave of false election claims. This comes after strong allegations of fraud were mentioned at a recent Shasta County Board of Supervisors Meeting. Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen also spoke at that meeting, debunking the claims.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
