krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police responds to recent DUI collisions, share statistics for 2022
REDDING, Calif. — On Thursday, KRCR shared the story of a late night DUI crash into the Redding Veterinary Hospital. That followed another DUI collision on Wednesday morning off E. Cypress and Churn Creek—two DUI crashes in one day. KRCR spoke with police in Redding and they shared...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 44 reopens after crash Monday morning
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:03 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 44 in Shasta County has reopened after a crash Monday morning, according to Caltrans. The CHP told Action News Now a vehicle crashed off the road and a helicopter was en route. Officers were going to close a lane to recover the...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Crash Near Redding Shuts Down Roadway
Wildcat Road Logging Truck Crash Occurs When Vehicle Rolls. A fully loaded logging truck experienced a rollover accident southeast of Redding on September 28, which blocked the roadway. The accident happened at the intersection of Wildcat and Manton roads around 7:11 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call of an accident and discovered the logging truck on its side with the tow bar to the rear dolly broken.
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested near Enterprise High School on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with the Redding Police Department's (RPD) Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) arrested a Redding woman suspected of selling narcotics near Enterprise High School. NPU officers stopped a silver Toyota Corolla near Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue on Sept. 29. Officials said the Corolla was suspected...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested after search of home near Enterprise High reveals ounce of fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found a large number of drugs during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Redding Police Department. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a Toyota Corolla that was suspected of transporting drugs to multiple locations in Redding. Police...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after firing at vehicle near West Cottonwood school "in self defense"
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 29, 8 PM:. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has released more details about Thursday's shooting near West Cottonwood School. SHASCOM said they began receiving calls just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. Callers reported a man firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First St., near West Cottonwood Junior High.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victim laid to rest in Weed on Thursday afternoon
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — One of the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Weed was laid to rest this afternoon. After a service earlier in the day, family members and friends gathered at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery where Gloria Glover was buried. She was one of...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department hosts National Night Out!
REDDING, Calif. — On Oct. 4, firefighter personnel and other City of Redding officials are partnering with Redding police for this year's National Night Out!. Redding officials will visit various neighborhood block parties between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for barbeques, ice cream socials, and potlucks planned by various neighborhood groups.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies investigating report of shots fired in Cottonwood, 1 detained
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Deputies say they are investigating a report of shots fired near a school in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said there was a fight in the area of First Street and Yokum Road and it was reported that shots were fired. One person has been detained for...
krcrtv.com
Dump your tires for FREE for the month of October in Shasta County!
Starting OCT 1 Caltrans is kicking off Free Tire Disposal Month in Shasta County!. Caltrans' Clean California is partnering with The City of Redding Solid Waste Department for the month of October to pay Shasta County Residents to dump their tires, free of charge. Free tire disposal at the specified...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire west of Red Bluff Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says firefighters have contained a vegetation fire west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road on Saturday. The fire burned one-quarter of an acre. Officials have named the fire the Reeds Fire.
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms
REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
