Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 44 reopens after crash Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:03 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 44 in Shasta County has reopened after a crash Monday morning, according to Caltrans. The CHP told Action News Now a vehicle crashed off the road and a helicopter was en route. Officers were going to close a lane to recover the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning

About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Logging Truck Crash Near Redding Shuts Down Roadway

Wildcat Road Logging Truck Crash Occurs When Vehicle Rolls. A fully loaded logging truck experienced a rollover accident southeast of Redding on September 28, which blocked the roadway. The accident happened at the intersection of Wildcat and Manton roads around 7:11 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call of an accident and discovered the logging truck on its side with the tow bar to the rear dolly broken.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected drug dealer arrested near Enterprise High School on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — Officers with the Redding Police Department's (RPD) Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) arrested a Redding woman suspected of selling narcotics near Enterprise High School. NPU officers stopped a silver Toyota Corolla near Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue on Sept. 29. Officials said the Corolla was suspected...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after firing at vehicle near West Cottonwood school "in self defense"

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 29, 8 PM:. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has released more details about Thursday's shooting near West Cottonwood School. SHASCOM said they began receiving calls just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. Callers reported a man firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First St., near West Cottonwood Junior High.
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Mill Fire victim laid to rest in Weed on Thursday afternoon

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — One of the two women killed in the Mill Fire in Weed was laid to rest this afternoon. After a service earlier in the day, family members and friends gathered at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery where Gloria Glover was buried. She was one of...
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnewsnow.com

Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department hosts National Night Out!

REDDING, Calif. — On Oct. 4, firefighter personnel and other City of Redding officials are partnering with Redding police for this year's National Night Out!. Redding officials will visit various neighborhood block parties between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for barbeques, ice cream socials, and potlucks planned by various neighborhood groups.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Dump your tires for FREE for the month of October in Shasta County!

Starting OCT 1 Caltrans is kicking off Free Tire Disposal Month in Shasta County!. Caltrans' Clean California is partnering with The City of Redding Solid Waste Department for the month of October to pay Shasta County Residents to dump their tires, free of charge. Free tire disposal at the specified...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation

REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms

REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
REDDING, CA

