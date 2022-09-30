Read full article on original website
▶️ Pacific Power offering 20-40% discounts to lower-income households
Pacific Power says it is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomes starting this month. Customers who get relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically have their bill cut by 20%. And that could increase to 40% cut if they meet certain requirements.
▶️Oregon governor’s race a ‘toss-up’ by national forecasters. They explain why.
Oregon’s three-way race for governor is a toss-up just about a month out to the election. That’s the current call of two national, non-partisan political research outlets that watch, analyze and make forecasts about elections. The Cook Political Report and “Sabato’s Crystal Ball” at the University of Virginia...
▶️ Christine Drazan does not attend 1-on-1 interview with Central Oregon Daily
The three candidates for Oregon governor were invited to visit the Central Oregon Daily News studios to take part in one-on-one interviews on a number of topics. These interviews were scheduled for Sept. 28, the day after all three were in Bend for a debate. The interviews would ask each...
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 7 months away: What you need to know
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Monday marks seven...
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
▶️ Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson 1-on-1 interview on the issues
The three candidates in the race for Oregon governor were invited to take part in an in-studio interview with Central Oregon Daily News. These interviews were conducted on Sept. 28, the day after all three candidates were in Bend for a debate. We asked the candidates the same questions about...
