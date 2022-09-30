ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Pacific Power offering 20-40% discounts to lower-income households

Pacific Power says it is offering a new discount program for customers with lower incomes starting this month. Customers who get relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically have their bill cut by 20%. And that could increase to 40% cut if they meet certain requirements.
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 7 months away: What you need to know

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Monday marks seven...
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
