Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
FOX Reno
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
FOX Reno
Two Reno men arrested for drug trafficking and weapon charges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested this week for drug trafficking and weapon charges, announced Friday by the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU). RNU detectives arrested 33-year-old Luis Zepeda-Partida and 29-year-old William Nunez on Wednesday, September 23. RNU and Washoe County detectives in September...
FOX Reno
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Sparks Police to close Victorian Avenue after recent sideshow activities
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has announced overnight road closure on Victorian Ave. from Pyramid Way to 14th St. after recent sideshow activities. Sparks PD says that this road closure is part of their efforts to prevent safety concerns to...
FOX Reno
Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed
Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
FOX Reno
More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire in northwest Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Emergency crews respond Wednesday to smoke plumes rising from a northwest Reno neighborhood. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received reports of a fire in the area of Green River Drive around 3:47 p.m. RFD says the upstairs bathroom of a two-story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Reno
Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
FOX Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada offering free meals to kids during fall break
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is offering free meals to children and teens when school is out of session through the Kids Cafe program. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive...
FOX Reno
Pet of the week: Mixed breed Siren
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Alivia Lansky from the Nevada Humane Society joins Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss this week's Pet of the Week. The Nevada Humane Society is also partnering with Subaru for Subaru Loves Pets: Underdogs in honor of national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!
FOX Reno
Miss USA, Miss Teen USA 2022 broadcasting live from Reno this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.
Comments / 0