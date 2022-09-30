ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FOX Reno

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
FOX Reno

Two Reno men arrested for drug trafficking and weapon charges

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested this week for drug trafficking and weapon charges, announced Friday by the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU). RNU detectives arrested 33-year-old Luis Zepeda-Partida and 29-year-old William Nunez on Wednesday, September 23. RNU and Washoe County detectives in September...
FOX Reno

12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
FOX Reno

Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed

Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
FOX Reno

More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
FOX Reno

Crews knock down fire in northwest Reno neighborhood

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Emergency crews respond Wednesday to smoke plumes rising from a northwest Reno neighborhood. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received reports of a fire in the area of Green River Drive around 3:47 p.m. RFD says the upstairs bathroom of a two-story...
FOX Reno

Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
FOX Reno

Pet of the week: Mixed breed Siren

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Alivia Lansky from the Nevada Humane Society joins Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to discuss this week's Pet of the Week. The Nevada Humane Society is also partnering with Subaru for Subaru Loves Pets: Underdogs in honor of national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!
FOX Reno

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA 2022 broadcasting live from Reno this weekend

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.
RENO, NV

