Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
No. 13 Camden rolls to its fourth consecutive win after stopping Haddon Heights
No. 13 Camden accounted for the game’s first three scores en route to a 29-8 victory over Haddon Heights Saturday in Haddon Heights. The Panthers improved to 4-1 following their fourth victory in a row. The Garnets had their three-game winning streak stopped and fell to 3-2. Jaylan Hornsby...
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
Football: Oakcrest takes shutout win over Absegami
Oakcrest had five different players reach the endzone in a 26-0 win over Abegami, in Mays Landing. Lawrence Bennet and Sam Mensah ran in touchdowns for Oakcrest (5-1) in the first quarter to help the team take a 13-0 lead into the hal. Doe Aldrich threw a 10-yard touchdown pass...
How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
Camden Eastside rallies to defeat Willingboro - Football recap
Julius Dominguez scored on a 7-yard slant in the third quarter to provide Camden Eastside with a 14-12 road win over Willingboro. Dominguez also stopped Willingboro (1-4) from scoring with an interception in the fourth quarter. The victory was the first for rookie coach Melik Brown, who replaced Brandon Bather.
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
ib.tv
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Returns plus Local Philly Fight News
Still coming out of a global pandemic which suspended the 2020 ceremony and forced a limited version of the celebratory weekend last year, 2022 marks not only a return to normalcy for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), but it gives a chance for fans to get the full interactive experience. This year, for the first time, all of the weekend’s festivities including the Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9, will take place at one location, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Ed Sheeran is returning to venues across the U.S. in 2023 for the first time in nearly five years. The Grammy Award-winning artist will set out on the North American leg of his international tour “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” which is pronounced the “Mathematics Tour,” from May 6 to Sept. 23, 2023.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
playnj.com
Why Golden Nugget AC casino floor layout needed a change
For background purposes, Boyer is still fairly new to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino team, coming aboard in July 2021. However, before coming aboard, Boyer did a casino floor walkthrough. “The one thing I noticed is at this place was, for a lack of better words, it was stuck...
Filming for ‘Creed 2’ Under Way in Delaware County
The filming of Creed 2, the sequel to the award-winning film from 2015 that stars Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, is under way at Sun Center Studios in Aston and at several locations across the area, writes Kathleen Carey for the Delaware County News Network. Parts of the film were...
roi-nj.com
Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office
Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
billypenn.com
The 1980s Philly sweepstakes charlatan who swindled folks out of $2 million in prizes
The thrill of winning something for nothing has powerful pull. It drives state lotteries, powers casinos, and was responsible for fueling a huge sweepstakes boom in 1980s America. One Philadelphia man, Charles “Chuck” Seidman, took advantage of that trend by setting up a company to run those contests. But instead...
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
