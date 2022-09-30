Read full article on original website
KATU.com
50th Portland Marathon featured gorgeous weather and route through many neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of runners hit the streets for the 50th annual Portland Marathon this morning. Runners started in downtown Portland, along Naito Parkway. The route took off to the rose quarter, through Northwest Portland and Old Town. Runners then headed over to Southeast Portland and Sellwood, before...
KATU.com
City of Portland gets 1.2 million to help improve downtown areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland will get more than a million dollars to improve downtown. The federal grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. The city says it will go toward building 32,000 square feet of street plazas. PBOT says they plan to focus on Pride...
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
KATU.com
Portland ends the water year above average; drought conditions persist across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ends the water year above average, thanks to a wetter than normal spring. The water year ended September 30 with Portland recording 41.16 inches of precipitation. The average amount for Portland is 36.91 inches of rain. The excess 4.25 inches was a welcome sight, as...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
‘It's so senseless’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
KATU.com
Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial
Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
lovelakeoswego.com
Lake Grove Farmers’ Market Starts 5-Week Run Today
Good times bear repeating. That’s why the City of Lake Oswego is bringing back the Lake Grove Farmers’ Market starting today, October 2, and repeating every other Sunday through November 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Hallmark Drive between Mercantile Drive and Collins Way. So no...
KATU.com
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Dozens paint the 'Arleta Triangle' as its makeover continues
With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
KATU.com
Two-Alarm house fire in Kelso brings mult-agency response; dog rescued, cat dies
KELSO, Wash. — A two-alarm fire in Kelso brought a multi-agency response to battle the house fire Sunday night. Fire officials say they were called to the 100 Block of Vision Drive Sunday at 8:45 p.m. Residents told firefighters that a fire started in a garbage can and then...
KATU.com
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
KATU.com
Fire officials: Quick thinking by resident likely kept fire from spreading
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters say fast thinking by a resident likely kept an early morning fire confined to a garage. At 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hillsboro Fire was dispatched to a residence at 141 NE 40th Avenue. A resident at the home told firefighters he smelled smoke, but couldn’t...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
KGW
Neighbors concerned about 'problem property' in Portland's St. Johns neighborhood
Neighbors of a lot in St. Johns say it's filled with illegal campers and stolen cars. The property owner and police have struggled for years to kick the people out.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Mingus Mapps lays out alternate plan to remake Portland government, hoping it will dampen support for more sweeping option
Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps has a big ask for city voters deeply frustrated with City Hall and desperate to transform the way it functions. First, reject an upcoming ballot measure that proposes sweeping changes to the city’s form of government and election system crafted by a citizen-led group and championed by a diverse coalition of backers.
KATU.com
Oregon Convention Center spires to be lit red in honor of fallen firefighters
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Convention Center spires will be red from dusk until dawn next Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. According to Portland Fire Bureau Chief Sara Boone, this year has a personal significance to Portland firefighters due to the loss of Lt. Jerry Richardson and Capt. Rick Ilg of Forest Grove, who was married to one of their employees.
