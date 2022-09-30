ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Deadline

Noah Baumbach Thanks NYFF For Movie Career As ‘White Noise’ Opens Festival, Says It “Rescued My First Film ‘Kicking And Screaming’ From Straight To Video Heap”

Noah Baumbach’s White Noise kicked off the 60th New York Film Festival Friday night with a heartfelt paean by the writer/director to an event that he said shaped his love of movies and his career path. The Netflix film, based on Don DeLillo’s post-modernist 1985 novel, that premiered in Venice in August (Deadline review), stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lars Eidinger. Cast, co-producer David Heyman, composer Danny Elfman and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy (behind the closing credits song set to an extravagant supermarket dance sequence) joined Baumbach onstage in a jam packed Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. “I grew up in...
ComicBook

Japanese Horror Filmmaker Takashi Miike Has a Disney+ Series Arriving This Year, But There's A Catch

Legendary Japaneses horror director Takashi Miike has a show coming to Disney+...but only in Korea (at least for now). The filmmaker is rolling out Connect as an exclusive to Disney+ in Korea, with no clear release plan for the U.S. yet. The show, which will premiere in December, stars Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun, and is the first South Korean drama to be produced by a Japanese studio. It is set to premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival in "Onscreen Section" later this month.
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
WWD

Solange Knowles, Tyler the Creator, Telfar Clemens Attend New York City Ballet Fashion Gala

New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala danced across the stage Wednesday evening with two highly anticipated new works and costumes by globally recognized design talent. The evening was a coming-out party for the Solange Knowles-scored “Play Time,” her first composition for ballet, with choreography by Gianna Reisen and costumes by Palomo Spain featuring 800,000 Swarovski crystals.More from WWDSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski CrystalsBackstage at Isabell Marant RTW Spring 2023Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2023 Knowles drew quite a crowd — inviting friends including Tyler The Creator, Telfar Clemens and Luar designer Raul Lopez. They were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Billy Eichner Said Straight People "Didn’t Show Up" For Bros

Billy Eichner is sticking up for his Bros after the romantic comedy failed to perform at the box office its opening weekend. Touted as the first gay rom-com from a major studio, Bros was under a lot of pressure to prove that LGBTQ+ love stories can succeed with a wide theatrical release, but unfortunately, the initial numbers weren’t as high as expected. In a series of tweets about Bros’s disappointing box office numbers, Eichner blamed the “straight people ... [who] didn’t show up” for the movie.
Vibe

Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List

Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
EW.com

Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season

Apple TV+ has set a release date for Emancipation, Will Smith's next big film after his Oscar-winning role in King Richard. The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), will open in theaters Dec. 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.
EW.com

Christian Bale was told to stop singing in Amsterdam because he was drowning out Taylor Swift

Christian Bale may have impressed his teen daughter by getting to sing with Taylor Swift in the new film Amsterdam, but his vocals left a little something to be desired. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor recalled telling his daughter about harmonizing with one of the world's biggest pop stars. "That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn't tell anybody about that until afterwards," he said. "I went to my daughter and said, 'You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.' And she was like, 'Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?'"
