Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
Funny Girl review: With Lea Michele, Broadway revival gets its greatest star
There's a moment in "Don't Rain on My Parade" — the barn-burner of a number that closes the first act of Funny Girl — where Lea Michele's Fanny Brice literally has to hold for applause. The actress has just called out "Hey, Mr. Arnstein"... and then, at least...
Noah Baumbach Thanks NYFF For Movie Career As ‘White Noise’ Opens Festival, Says It “Rescued My First Film ‘Kicking And Screaming’ From Straight To Video Heap”
Noah Baumbach’s White Noise kicked off the 60th New York Film Festival Friday night with a heartfelt paean by the writer/director to an event that he said shaped his love of movies and his career path. The Netflix film, based on Don DeLillo’s post-modernist 1985 novel, that premiered in Venice in August (Deadline review), stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lars Eidinger. Cast, co-producer David Heyman, composer Danny Elfman and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy (behind the closing credits song set to an extravagant supermarket dance sequence) joined Baumbach onstage in a jam packed Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. “I grew up in...
Japanese Horror Filmmaker Takashi Miike Has a Disney+ Series Arriving This Year, But There's A Catch
Legendary Japaneses horror director Takashi Miike has a show coming to Disney+...but only in Korea (at least for now). The filmmaker is rolling out Connect as an exclusive to Disney+ in Korea, with no clear release plan for the U.S. yet. The show, which will premiere in December, stars Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun, and is the first South Korean drama to be produced by a Japanese studio. It is set to premiere at 27th Busan International Film Festival in "Onscreen Section" later this month.
Jasmine Guy Reveals Lisa Bonet Was Disrespected On Set By ‘A Different World’ Producers
"I said you disrespect her in front of the audience and in front of me, you're disrespecting me too!"
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet
From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet
It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
Michelle Obama Rocks Stilettos At Dinner With Bruce Springsteen & Wife in NYC: Photos
Michele slayed in yet another high fashion outfit, as she stepped out for dinner with 'The Boss' and his wife in the Big Apple!
Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Solange Knowles, Tyler the Creator, Telfar Clemens Attend New York City Ballet Fashion Gala
New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala danced across the stage Wednesday evening with two highly anticipated new works and costumes by globally recognized design talent. The evening was a coming-out party for the Solange Knowles-scored “Play Time,” her first composition for ballet, with choreography by Gianna Reisen and costumes by Palomo Spain featuring 800,000 Swarovski crystals.More from WWDSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski CrystalsBackstage at Isabell Marant RTW Spring 2023Isabel Marant RTW Spring 2023 Knowles drew quite a crowd — inviting friends including Tyler The Creator, Telfar Clemens and Luar designer Raul Lopez. They were...
Actors playing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Hot Take movie explain why they took the 'risky role'
If you're a little apprehensive about watching a movie based on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's hyper-sensationalized defamation trial, wall-to-wall coverage of which ended just four months ago, the actors playing the former couple don't blame you. In fact, they initially felt the same way. "You have every right to...
Billy Eichner Said Straight People "Didn’t Show Up" For Bros
Billy Eichner is sticking up for his Bros after the romantic comedy failed to perform at the box office its opening weekend. Touted as the first gay rom-com from a major studio, Bros was under a lot of pressure to prove that LGBTQ+ love stories can succeed with a wide theatrical release, but unfortunately, the initial numbers weren’t as high as expected. In a series of tweets about Bros’s disappointing box office numbers, Eichner blamed the “straight people ... [who] didn’t show up” for the movie.
Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Incredibly Accurate Except for 1 Element of Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen’s Dive Scenes
Ron Howard's 2022 movie, 'Thirteen Lives,' draws major inspiration from real life. In fact, his movie only bent the truth in one big way.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List
Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season
Apple TV+ has set a release date for Emancipation, Will Smith's next big film after his Oscar-winning role in King Richard. The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), will open in theaters Dec. 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.
Christian Bale was told to stop singing in Amsterdam because he was drowning out Taylor Swift
Christian Bale may have impressed his teen daughter by getting to sing with Taylor Swift in the new film Amsterdam, but his vocals left a little something to be desired. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor recalled telling his daughter about harmonizing with one of the world's biggest pop stars. "That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn't tell anybody about that until afterwards," he said. "I went to my daughter and said, 'You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.' And she was like, 'Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?'"
