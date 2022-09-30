ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment

By Rob Low
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPNce_0iFxuPkY00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.

A June indictment charged 58-year-old Alan May with 17 counts of wire and mail fraud, plus one count of escape. Now the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help the agency catch him.

May escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood near South Kipling Street and Quincy Avenue on Dec. 21, 2018. He stole a Bureau of Prisons work truck and drove off the prison grounds without anyone noticing.

Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status

Hours later, he used a credit card to rent a U-Haul truck from a Denver facility and then abandoned it behind a Waffle House in Fort Worth, Texas. May was seen at his mother’s house in Houston the day after his escape but a U.S. Marshals spokesman told FOX31 the trail for May has turned cold.

Fraud inmate schemed more than $700K from prison: indictment

From 2016-18, when May was still behind bars, he set up fake energy companies, according to the indictment.

Just about every state has an account for unclaimed property. Investigators say May set up the sham companies in Texas through the Secretary of State’s website and then found unclaimed oil and gas royalties that had never been paid out in Kansas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

May contacted those states and portrayed himself as a representative of those companies, according to the indictment. He claimed that “entities controlled by him were entitled to oil and gas royalties that had not yet been claimed by the true owners.”

Colorado man accused of offering to sell top secret documents to foreign government

The indictment said May then provided the home address of his friend, only identified by the initials L.M., as the business address for the newly created fake businesses.

Then, according to the indictment, “May gave L.M. directions about how, when, and where to deposit those checks,” and he “obtained more than $700,000 as a result of his scheme.”

When he escaped, May had nine years left on a 20-year prison sentence for securities fraud. He was convicted of stealing $6.8 million through a Ponzi scheme.

Investigators say May’s real name is Allen Todd May. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals website or by calling 1-877-WANTED2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 10

William Foster
3d ago

He was a "cellie" for chunk of time. Only thing surprises me is that it was that small. RUN TODD BOY RUN!!!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Englewood, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Denver, CO
Littleton, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Englewood, CO
City
Littleton, CO
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Wire Fraud#The U S Marshals Service#U Haul#Waffle House#U S Marshals#State
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom

A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him. Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Mother whose daughter died from overdose held on $100K bond

A Weld County mother, charged in the overdose death of her daughter, is ordered held on a $100,000. Mystique Wadena is accused of creating an environment where her 12-year-old daughter and another child had access to fentanyl pills. Wadena’s daughter was found unresponsive in their hotel room in Firestone in early May. She died several days later. Wadena faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
FIRESTONE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy