Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 3
We are just about one month into the girls volleyball season and we have seen plenty of action-packed, nail-biting matches on the court. This week will be no different as several ranked teams will square off against one another, as well as some evenly-matched conference foes. Have a look below at some of this week’s can’t-miss volleyball showdowns.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Roddy Morinho leads with 5 TDs as Lyndhurst rolls over Manchester Regional
Roddy Morinho scored five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air, as Lyndhurst cruised to a 49-18 victory at home over Manchester Regional. Morinho gained 215 yards on 16 carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Shawn Bellenger to power Lyndhurst (3-2). Bellenger went 8-for-12...
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
Football: No. 10 Seton Hall Prep scores another upset, blanks No. 3 Red Bank Catholic
When reporters mentioned to Seton Hall Prep senior Darren Burton II that he and his teammates didn’t seem the least bit intimidated about taking on No. 3 Red Bank Catholic on the road, Burton’s response was short and sweet. “Nope.”. Seton Hall Prep, ranked No. 10 in the...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep grounds & pounds its way to win over No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep
If there was going to be any letdown for Don Bosco Prep coming off a win against its biggest rival last weekend, those questions were answered in the first half and in the final minutes against St. Peter’s Prep. The first half played out much the same as it...
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
N.J. reports 1,068 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Rate of transmission has declined since last week.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 1,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission has gradually declined in the past week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive fell to 1,696, a 10% decrease from a week ago and a 10% increase from a month ago.
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game
Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
