Sussex County, NJ

NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 3

We are just about one month into the girls volleyball season and we have seen plenty of action-packed, nail-biting matches on the court. This week will be no different as several ranked teams will square off against one another, as well as some evenly-matched conference foes. Have a look below at some of this week’s can’t-miss volleyball showdowns.
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
NJ.com

Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game

Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
