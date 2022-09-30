ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

KSN News

Garden City Police warn about T-shirt scam

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving T-shirt sales. The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts. Police say it’s not them and […]
