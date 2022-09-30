North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.

WEST JEFFERSON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO