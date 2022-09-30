Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Photos from Blanchester volleyball match with Felicity
Blanchester defeated Felicity 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 last week. The match was played in the old Blanchester High School gymnasium.
wnewsj.com
WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights
CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
WLWT 5
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
CINCINNATI — Six weeks into the season and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. There are still some playoff implications in the coming weeks, including this week, when a big GCL South matchup takes place at Nippert Stadium. Other conference matchups on Friday could also go a...
wnewsj.com
John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: East Clinton 26, Mississinawa Valley 22 (updated quotes)
UNION CITY — With every reason to buckle under the pressure, East Clinton stood tall in the face adversity and escaped Mississinawa Valley with a 26-22 win Friday night. The Week 7 opponent was originally Fayetteville-Perry but that school dropped football prior to the start of the current season.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
Elder TD catch named SportsCenter's No. 1 play
Elder High School senior wide receiver Carson Browne received several text messages from family and friends as his TD catch was the No. 1 play on ESPN's SportsCenter.
Springfield hands Springboro first GWOC loss, 56-14
The Springfield Wildcats defeated the Springboro Panthers with a final score of 56-14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College Annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, open to students & community
WILMINGTON — Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4. Recruiters will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St....
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
The River: 1971 Cincinnati to Kentucky Lake cruise results in momentous moment in Delta Queen lore
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This story first appeared in June 2021. Special to NKyTribune. Immediately after the DELTA QUEEN departed the Cincinnati Public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worktruckonline.com
New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio
North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
Fox 19
Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
consistentlycurious.com
The Top Ten Spots To Go Apple Picking In and Near Cincinnati
We share our top spots to go apple picking in Cincinnati, along with helpful tips for visiting the apple orchard. The intermittent crisp fall evenings paired with scorching summer days can only mean apple picking season is upon us. A timeless fall tradition for many families is making the yearly pilgrimage to their favorite apple orchard to bring home freshly picked apples.
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
Delaware Gazette
Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park
Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
Comments / 0