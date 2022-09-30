Read full article on original website
Indiana woman shares stroke survival story
INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Mast says she'll never forget the day her life changed. "I woke up probably around 8:30. I went to get a cup of coffee from my Keurig machine, and I couldn't figure out how to operate it," said Mast. Something was wrong. "Then I walked over...
Family of missing Indianapolis mother still looking for answers 9 years later
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a feeling that never goes away for the family of Jessica Masker, the feeling of loss and grief — with no definitive answers about what happened to the then 24-year-old mother of two, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nine years.
WLWT 5
Dayton family mourning the loss of a loved one after they say she was killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton family is dealing with heartbreak after losing a loved one in Hurricane Ian while on vacation in Fort Myers, Florida. It all started when four women from Dayton traveled to Florida this week for a birthday getaway, but their trip took a terrible turn when the strength of the storm tore down the roof of their room, killing Nishelle Harris-Miles.
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Welfare check leads to death investigation at home on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon.
'We're doing what we can and making do' | Abortion clinics slowly resuming care following injunction
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been one week since a judge granted an injunction on the state's abortion ban. For clinics, that injunction has allowed them to resume abortion care for patients. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN care and abortion care provider in the state, she said they're back to seeing patients once again. But clinics are now moving at a much slower pace, a lasting impact from the ban that was initially enacted Sept. 15.
Fentanyl laced with animal tranquilizer leading to limb amputations
On the North Shore, high schoolers are dressed to the nines and ready to dance the night away for homecoming. As students are celebrating, health officials are warning their parents of a substance that continues to plague the parish.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
Indy Heart Walk starts at 9 a.m. from Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — You're invited to join in the Indy Heart Walk Saturday morning at Victory Field. Gates open at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m.. 13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon is the emcee. She recently spoke with the chairman of the event about what you can expect.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WTHR
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
Riley Hospital wagon stolen from Columbus 2-year-old
COLUMBUS, Indiana — A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday. Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
Downtown Indy, Inc. targets young people, families to move downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people living in downtown Indianapolis is at an all-time high. More than 30,000 people live downtown now, but leaders with Downtown Indy, Inc. are hoping to increase that number over the next few years. The nonprofit said the goal is to get more young...
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 continues mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 continues to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Sunday tweet, the team said it was conducting search operations in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, two of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.
wbaa.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
Coast-to-coast bike ride for cancer research passes through Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a 3,000-mile trek from Cannon Beach, Ore. to Long Branch, N.J. A group of 126 bicyclists is taking on that challenge for a good cause. Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer started in 2014 as a way to raise awareness and money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
WTHR
