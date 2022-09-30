INDIANAPOLIS — It's been one week since a judge granted an injunction on the state's abortion ban. For clinics, that injunction has allowed them to resume abortion care for patients. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN care and abortion care provider in the state, she said they're back to seeing patients once again. But clinics are now moving at a much slower pace, a lasting impact from the ban that was initially enacted Sept. 15.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO