Times girls soccer notes: Kotch(s) stay hot, Allentown win title, Steinert close
The social media hashtag #Kotchstayshot had to be updated after Saturday night’s Battle for Route 31 Cup win for Pennington to #Kotchsstayhot, as for only the second time in their career, Mackenzie and Morgan Kotch both picked up goals in the same game. But the actual eight-goal win should...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
Football: No. 10 Seton Hall Prep scores another upset, blanks No. 3 Red Bank Catholic
When reporters mentioned to Seton Hall Prep senior Darren Burton II that he and his teammates didn’t seem the least bit intimidated about taking on No. 3 Red Bank Catholic on the road, Burton’s response was short and sweet. “Nope.”. Seton Hall Prep, ranked No. 10 in the...
Roddy Morinho leads with 5 TDs as Lyndhurst rolls over Manchester Regional
Roddy Morinho scored five touchdowns, four on the ground and one through the air, as Lyndhurst cruised to a 49-18 victory at home over Manchester Regional. Morinho gained 215 yards on 16 carries and caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Shawn Bellenger to power Lyndhurst (3-2). Bellenger went 8-for-12...
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep grounds & pounds its way to win over No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep
If there was going to be any letdown for Don Bosco Prep coming off a win against its biggest rival last weekend, those questions were answered in the first half and in the final minutes against St. Peter’s Prep. The first half played out much the same as it...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief
The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
High tide will bring widespread coastal, bayside flooding in N.J., forecasters say
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Noted comic strip illustrator draws attention to Central Jersey children’s book fest
The Princeton Children’s Book Festival will return to Hinds Plaza with a gathering of authors and illustrators of children’s literature on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The event, designed to “ignite a lifelong love of books and reading,” gives children and...
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
Rutgers can’t beat Ohio State, but can Greg Schiano beat up Ryan Day? (PODCAST)
Rutgers did not upset No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, but the Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes did spark an interesting question: Which Big Ten football coach would you take in a fight?. The conundrum comes from the fourth-quarter scuffle caused by a late hit on a fake punt. It cleared...
