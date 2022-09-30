Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Photos from Blanchester volleyball match with Felicity
Blanchester defeated Felicity 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 last week. The match was played in the old Blanchester High School gymnasium.
wnewsj.com
John Carroll picks up OAC road win 2-1
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team held a 19-7 edge in shots, but Emily Patryzk, the Ohio Athletic Conference scoring leader, notched the 9th and 10th goals of the season in a 2-1 John Carroll win in the league opener for both teams at Townsend Field Saturday evening.
wnewsj.com
WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights
CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
wnewsj.com
John Carroll overwhelms Wilmington College 59-0
WILMINGTON — John Carroll put an end to Wilmington College’s feel-good start to the 2022 season. The Blue Streaks dominated from the opening whistle Saturday in a 59-0 win over the Quakers at Townsend Field on a brisk, breezy afternoon. Baldwin-Wallace was No. 2 in the Ohio Athletic...
wnewsj.com
Week 7 Final: Blanchester 50, Williamsburg 32 (updated boxscore)
BLANCHESTER — Pick your poison when it comes to stopping a healthy Blanchester offense. Force BHS to throw and Michael Mulvihill can shred a team to the tune of 438 yards like he did a few weeks ago against Goshen. Force the Wildcats to run and they’ll pile up...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College Annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, open to students & community
WILMINGTON — Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4. Recruiters will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
OSU continues to run roughshod over hapless Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams found out right before the game that he would be Ohio State’s No. 1 running back Saturday because TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury. “I looked in his eyes, and I told Tre ‘I got you. I got you today,’” Williams...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
wnewsj.com
Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College given replica of A-bombed cathedral cross
WILMINGTON — Representatives of Wilmington College received an atomic-bombed cathedral cross replica from a delegation of Nagasaki Archdiocese faithful during a “Gifts of Friendship, Gifts of Peace” ceremony Friday in the historical Murphy Theatre. The event included an exchange of gifts, instrumental and vocal music, readings of...
wnewsj.com
Ohio statehouse candidate in town
Dr. Jim Duffee, right, Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 71, which includes all of Clinton County, was in Wilmington on Friday to meet local voters. Duffee, a Clark County pediatrician and founder of Springfield’s Rocking Horse Community Health Center, is shown with Ann Reno, immediate past chair of the Clinton County Democratic Central Committee. More information about the candidate is at www.drjimduffee.com. October 11 is the voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election. In-person early voting starts on October 12.
wnewsj.com
Keep going as trails move forward
Members of the Clinton County Trails Coalition recently gathered at the trailhead on the Nelson Road side of the Luther Warren Peace Path, signifying “the end of an end.”. The grand opening of The Elizabeth J. Looney Memorial Trail on September 24 extended the trail system another 3.5 miles from Nelson to Ogden Road, continuing the mission of the coalition to “build trails in Clinton County connected to the network of trails in Southwestern Ohio for the health and recreation of everyone.”
wnewsj.com
Help available for heat, water bills
Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) (also called “Regular HEAP”) – is a federally funded program designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their winter heating bills. The program runs from July 1 to May 31, 2023. Clients at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) receive...
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
Comments / 0