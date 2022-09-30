ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

John Carroll picks up OAC road win 2-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team held a 19-7 edge in shots, but Emily Patryzk, the Ohio Athletic Conference scoring leader, notched the 9th and 10th goals of the season in a 2-1 John Carroll win in the league opener for both teams at Townsend Field Saturday evening.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll overwhelms Wilmington College 59-0

WILMINGTON — John Carroll put an end to Wilmington College’s feel-good start to the 2022 season. The Blue Streaks dominated from the opening whistle Saturday in a 59-0 win over the Quakers at Townsend Field on a brisk, breezy afternoon. Baldwin-Wallace was No. 2 in the Ohio Athletic...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

OSU continues to run roughshod over hapless Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams found out right before the game that he would be Ohio State’s No. 1 running back Saturday because TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury. “I looked in his eyes, and I told Tre ‘I got you. I got you today,’” Williams...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bail out and bale-in to farm’s contest

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center is making local history “groovy” again this fall as the center entered the first-ever Schappacher Farms hay bale decorating contest, along with six other community organizations, and is competing to win $200 for the most popular hay bale. The History...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College given replica of A-bombed cathedral cross

WILMINGTON — Representatives of Wilmington College received an atomic-bombed cathedral cross replica from a delegation of Nagasaki Archdiocese faithful during a “Gifts of Friendship, Gifts of Peace” ceremony Friday in the historical Murphy Theatre. The event included an exchange of gifts, instrumental and vocal music, readings of...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio statehouse candidate in town

Dr. Jim Duffee, right, Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 71, which includes all of Clinton County, was in Wilmington on Friday to meet local voters. Duffee, a Clark County pediatrician and founder of Springfield’s Rocking Horse Community Health Center, is shown with Ann Reno, immediate past chair of the Clinton County Democratic Central Committee. More information about the candidate is at www.drjimduffee.com. October 11 is the voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election. In-person early voting starts on October 12.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Keep going as trails move forward

Members of the Clinton County Trails Coalition recently gathered at the trailhead on the Nelson Road side of the Luther Warren Peace Path, signifying “the end of an end.”. The grand opening of The Elizabeth J. Looney Memorial Trail on September 24 extended the trail system another 3.5 miles from Nelson to Ogden Road, continuing the mission of the coalition to “build trails in Clinton County connected to the network of trails in Southwestern Ohio for the health and recreation of everyone.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Help available for heat, water bills

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) (also called “Regular HEAP”) – is a federally funded program designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their winter heating bills. The program runs from July 1 to May 31, 2023. Clients at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) receive...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

