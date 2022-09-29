Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
‘Negligence’ and ’emotional distress’: Uvalde parents file first lawsuit against district
Last week, three Uvalde parents filed a lawsuit against the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, former police chief Pete Arredondo, former principal Mandy Gutierrez, law enforcement officials and an AR-15 manufacturer. The parents accuse the district and other defendants of several violations, such as negligence and intentional infliction of emotional...
Beto’s New Ad Features Mother of 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim
A new ad by Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke, features the mother of 4th grader Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the 18 children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The ad features Ana Rodriguez, Maite’s mom, telling the story of her daughter, who dreamed of being a Marine Biologist and adored her pair of green converse with a heart drawn on the right toe,
Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke
EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
Uvalde families sue school district, gun makers, city officials and others
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The families of three children who survived the Uvalde mass shooting in May have filed the first lawsuit in a federal court against the Uvalde school district, law enforcement officials, gun makers and others, alleging that their negligence and failures contributed to the massacre.
NEWS — Three protest Friends of the NRA fundraising dinner
A trio of Del Rio activists protested a Friends of the NRA fundraiser Saturday, saying the event came too soon after the Uvalde elementary school massacre. The three – Mariza Mancha, Valerie Rodriguez and Ramon Santellanes – gathered across the highway from the Imperius Events Center Saturday for the protest.
Uvalde CISD installs fence, restricts media access as parents’ protest marks fourth day
UVALDE – The standoff between Uvalde CISD and the parents of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims has intensified after the district took it a step further by installing fences and restricting media access. Friday marked day four of the protest from the parents, who have remained outside of...
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
Charlie Minn talks about Uvalde documentary 'Robb-Ed'
Some survivors of the Uvalde school shooting are sharing their stories for the first time in a new film. Acclaimed filmmaker and director Charlie Minn has the details.
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
O’Rourke watch party brings together Uvalde families
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23’s Adam Cardona attended the Beto O’Rourke watch party where many attendees were looking to have the issue of gun laws addressed in the debate. Before the debate, some of the families who lost children in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde made a trip to the Rio […]
Two killed, 10 hurt in high-speed crash in Uvalde
A crash near downtown Uvalde Wednesday night killed two people and injured ten others. A pick-up crashed into a big rig after swerving around a border patrol checkpoint.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke discuss Uvalde shooting in debate at UTRGV
The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde was the front and center topic at the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Friday night at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The topic also included the issue of addressing gun violence in a legislative session in Texas.
Uvalde parents demand stricter gun laws ahead of Abbott, O’Rourke gubernatorial debate
Before the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke in the Rio Grande Valley, the parents of several Robb Elementary students stepped up to the microphone to voice their opinions on one of the state’s most divisive topics: gun control. It’s an issue that’s close to their...
Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
Can Beto O'Rourke Beat Greg Abbott? Uvalde Moment Gives Way to Grim Hopes
Beto O'Rourke is winning the conversation on guns. His polling on other issues, however, could bode trouble as he seeks to unseat Republican Greg Abbott.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
