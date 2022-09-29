ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

districtadministration.com

‘Negligence’ and ’emotional distress’: Uvalde parents file first lawsuit against district

Last week, three Uvalde parents filed a lawsuit against the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, former police chief Pete Arredondo, former principal Mandy Gutierrez, law enforcement officials and an AR-15 manufacturer. The parents accuse the district and other defendants of several violations, such as negligence and intentional infliction of emotional...
UVALDE, TX
Reform Austin

Beto’s New Ad Features Mother of 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim

A new ad by Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke, features the mother of 4th grader Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the 18 children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The ad features Ana Rodriguez, Maite’s mom, telling the story of her daughter, who dreamed of being a Marine Biologist and adored her pair of green converse with a heart drawn on the right toe,
UVALDE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Uvalde shooting victim families throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke

EDINBURG — Hours forward of the one deliberate gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde college shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news convention that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken significant sufficient motion on gun management measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two academics.
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Uvalde families sue school district, gun makers, city officials and others

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The families of three children who survived the Uvalde mass shooting in May have filed the first lawsuit in a federal court against the Uvalde school district, law enforcement officials, gun makers and others, alleging that their negligence and failures contributed to the massacre.
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
830times.com

NEWS — Three protest Friends of the NRA fundraising dinner

A trio of Del Rio activists protested a Friends of the NRA fundraiser Saturday, saying the event came too soon after the Uvalde elementary school massacre. The three – Mariza Mancha, Valerie Rodriguez and Ramon Santellanes – gathered across the highway from the Imperius Events Center Saturday for the protest.
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

O’Rourke watch party brings together Uvalde families

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23’s Adam Cardona attended the Beto O’Rourke watch party where many attendees were looking to have the issue of gun laws addressed in the debate. Before the debate, some of the families who lost children in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde made a trip to the Rio […]
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
UVALDE, TX
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE

