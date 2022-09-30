Read full article on original website
Related
Garden City Police warn about T-shirt scam
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving T-shirt sales. The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts. Police say it’s not them and […]
Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation after SW Kan. house fire
FINNEY COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of weekend house fire in Garden City. Just before 10a.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Garden City, according to a media release. When they arrived, crews found...
KWCH.com
Cheese factory brings job growth to Dodge City
Kansans making efforts to help Floridians heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. From tracking the storm to aiding in cleanup efforts, Kansans have shown up to help in the wake of the hurricane. They say their efforts are essential. Updated: 53 minutes ago. A Kansas refinery is coming up with a...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 1