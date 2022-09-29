ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

A surprising win for Biogen's potential Alzheimer's medication jolted Eli Lilly's shares. But Lilly's own candidate in this therapeutic area still has major hurdles to clear. There are much more sound reasons to buy shares of Eli Lilly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Hit for Novartis?

Upon hitting the market, the drug could reach millions of potential patients. This could realistically generate $350 million in annual sales for Novartis. The stock is a decent value at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Genome#Genome Research#Dna#Linus Business#The Human Genome Project#Cs
Motley Fool

Neogen (NEOG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Neogen (NEOG -4.05%) Good day, and welcome to the Neogen Corporation first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. [Operator instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Adent, CEO and president. Please go ahead. John Adent -- Chief Executive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Freethink

Study finds a striking difference between neurons of humans and other mammals

Neurons communicate with each other via electrical impulses, which are produced by ion channels that control the flow of ions such as potassium and sodium. In a surprising new finding, MIT neuroscientists have shown that human neurons have a much smaller number of these channels than expected, compared to the neurons of other mammals.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy