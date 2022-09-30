ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

NJ.com

Camden Eastside rallies to defeat Willingboro - Football recap

Julius Dominguez scored on a 7-yard slant in the third quarter to provide Camden Eastside with a 14-12 road win over Willingboro. Dominguez also stopped Willingboro (1-4) from scoring with an interception in the fourth quarter. The victory was the first for rookie coach Melik Brown, who replaced Brandon Bather.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor

It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Education
ib.tv

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Returns plus Local Philly Fight News

Still coming out of a global pandemic which suspended the 2020 ceremony and forced a limited version of the celebratory weekend last year, 2022 marks not only a return to normalcy for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), but it gives a chance for fans to get the full interactive experience. This year, for the first time, all of the weekend’s festivities including the Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9, will take place at one location, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
