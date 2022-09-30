Read full article on original website
No. 13 Camden rolls to its fourth consecutive win after stopping Haddon Heights
No. 13 Camden accounted for the game’s first three scores en route to a 29-8 victory over Haddon Heights Saturday in Haddon Heights. The Panthers improved to 4-1 following their fourth victory in a row. The Garnets had their three-game winning streak stopped and fell to 3-2. Jaylan Hornsby...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Camden Eastside rallies to defeat Willingboro - Football recap
Julius Dominguez scored on a 7-yard slant in the third quarter to provide Camden Eastside with a 14-12 road win over Willingboro. Dominguez also stopped Willingboro (1-4) from scoring with an interception in the fourth quarter. The victory was the first for rookie coach Melik Brown, who replaced Brandon Bather.
Winslow Township football’s defense made one touchdown stand vs. Ocean City
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
Rodriguez leads Middle Township to Anchor Bowl win over Lower Cape May
Middle Township sophomore running back Remi Rodriguez was a game-time decision. It was good decision for Middle that he was able to play. Rodriguez rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Middle Township to an 18-12 win over visiting Lower Cape May in an interdivisional West Jersey Football League game.
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
Surtz’s three TDs and Robbinsville’s stifling defense leads to dominating win over Steinert
The Robbinsville High football team gave a pretty good indication of what it can do with a full lineup. After struggling with injuries and Covid issues all season, the Ravens were nearly at full strength Friday night and took a dominating, 21-0 victory over visiting Steinert.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor
It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Returns plus Local Philly Fight News
Still coming out of a global pandemic which suspended the 2020 ceremony and forced a limited version of the celebratory weekend last year, 2022 marks not only a return to normalcy for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF), but it gives a chance for fans to get the full interactive experience. This year, for the first time, all of the weekend’s festivities including the Induction Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9, will take place at one location, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
Rutgers can’t beat Ohio State, but can Greg Schiano beat up Ryan Day? (PODCAST)
Rutgers did not upset No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, but the Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes did spark an interesting question: Which Big Ten football coach would you take in a fight?. The conundrum comes from the fourth-quarter scuffle caused by a late hit on a fake punt. It cleared...
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
N.J. man arrested, charged with shooting death after police standoff
Authorities arrested a man wanted in a Friday night killing in Lindenwold after a standoff in Gloucester Township Saturday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Ronin Austin Nevels, 23, of Lindenwold, is charged with shooting Isaiah Shaw, 23, on Egg Harbor Road in Lindenwold at about 9:50...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Driver charged in 2 deaths during Wildwood H2oi car rally to remain jailed
The driver charged with killing two people during a Sept. 24 pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood will remain jailed on a slew of charges related to the chaotic episode that jammed local streets with hundreds of cars and large crowds of pedestrians. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
