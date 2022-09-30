ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Fox40

One dead in South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in South Sacramento early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said shots were fired around 3 a.m. near Elder Creek Road at Stockton Boulevard. According to police, responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

SAHRA Conference @Grounds in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – Join the region’s human resource professionals and service providers @Grounds in Roseville this December for the Sacramento Area Human Resources Association’s Annual Conference. Titled, “Connect & Grow”, the conference will be held December 7 & 8, 2021. Online registration is available. This...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers.  The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football week 6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week six action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. Out of the many games that kicked off in our area, here are some plays that stood out. Three plays from week six that are up for top play of the week is a diving catch from […]
ROCKLIN, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K

This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
STOCKTON, CA
TheHDRoom

Where to Watch Sacramento State vs Cal Poly Football Stream

The Sacramento State Hornets (3-0) are enjoying a perfect start in their 2022 football season. They have a great chance at remaining unbeaten against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) in Week 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The Sacramento State and Cal Poly game cannot be viewed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wine-searcher.com

Fire Rules a Rocky Road for Napa Wineries

California's new fire safety regulations will affect the wine industry. It's possible that wineries that burn down will not be allowed to rebuild, and that existing wineries may not be able to add on to their facilities. However, because the enforcement of the regulations is being left up to each...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

