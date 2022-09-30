Read full article on original website
Michael Misa ‘exceptional’ in OHL debut for Saginaw Spirit
SAGINAW, MI – With the hockey world watching, 15-year-old Michael Misa scored two goals in his Ontario Hockey League debut Saturday. “It was better than good,” Saginaw Spirit coach Chris Lazary said. “It was exceptional.”. Literally. Misa, a 15-year-old who was granted “exceptional” status by the OHL,...
Connor McDavid Ready to Hit a New Level in 2022-23
All the NHL greats who have won the Stanley Cup have possessed it from Maurice Richard and Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby. It’s that intangible belief, the will to win that separates the good ones from the greats. McDavid is showing more and more signs that he has it, that je ne sais quoi. It’s not about winning scoring races, and individual trophies, it seems like it’s all about winning the Stanley Cup. Sportsnet’s Mark Spector recently mentioned on Oilers Now how he saw something different in him during his Sept. 30 press conference. You have to believe that he has upped his game mentally, spiritually – whatever you want to call it – to lead this version of the Edmonton Oilers and their fans to the promised land.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs Canucks
The Oilers continue their preseason on Monday night, taking on the Canucks at 7:00 p.m. at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers play the first game of a home-and-away series against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday at 7:00pm at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen...
'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'
Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup
Josi has three points for Predators in NHL Global Series Challenge win. Roman Josi scored two goals for the Nashville Predators in a 4-3 win against SC Bern in the NHL Global Series Challenge at PostFinance-Arena in Bern, Switzerland on Monday. Josi, who played for SC Bern prior to joining...
NOTEBOOK: 'The group is getting tighter' at training camp
Hear from Eetu Luostarinen and head coach Paul Maurice following Sunday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. With four preseason games down and just two to go before the 2022-23 season gets underway, the Florida Panthers trimmed their roster down to just over 30 players after sending 10 players to the AHL on Sunday.
CBJ trim 2022 training camp roster by 20 players
The Columbus Blue Jackets trimmed their training camp roster by 20 players, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. There are currently 37 players in camp - 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders. The Blue Jackets placed the following players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the...
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses attending soccer game in Berlin, adjusting to time change. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks play an exhibition against Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
FLAMES CLAIM RADIM ZOHORNA OFF WAIVERS
6-foot-6, 220-lb. winger spent the past two seasons with the Penguins organization. The Flames have claimed forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 6-foot-6, 220-lb. winger has spent the past two years splitting time with the Penguins and their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He had 12 goals and 21 points in 39 games with the Baby Pens last year, before adding another five points (2G, 3A) in four playoff games.
Talbot out 5-7 weeks for Senators with upper-body injury
Goalie was acquired in trade with Wild; Ottawa claims Hellberg off waivers. Cam Talbot will miss the start of the season for the Ottawa Senators and is expected to be out 5-7 weeks with an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old goalie was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild on...
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 02.10.22
Flames make some cuts ahead of Sunday's practice and tested out a new look line. With three preseason games remaining, the Flames trimmed down their roster Sunday, and now have 15 forwards, 10 defenceman and three goaltenders remaining in camp. Walker Duehr, Adam Klapka, Yan Kuznetsov, Mitch McLain, Jakob Pelletier,...
Flames forward Huberdeau rides horse at Stampeders game
New member of Calgary takes in CFL game with Weegar, Kadri. Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau hopped up on Quick Six, the Calgary Stampeders touchdown horse, during a Canadian Football League game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. Huberdeau, entering his 11th NHL season but first one in Calgary, certainly...
Coyotes Add Foster & Shantz To Player Development Department
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz as development coaches. The duo will work under Director of Player Development Lee Stempniak on a day-to-day basis. The 40-year-old Foster most recently served on the OHL's Oshawa Generals...
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (0-3-1) preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Maple Leafs (3-0-1) at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent failed to protect a 4-2 third-period lead on Saturday night in Ottawa and ultimately...
Postgame 5: Isles Edge Flyers, 2-1
Playing their penultimate game of the preseason, the Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at UBS Arena on Sunday evening. The Flyers, who have only scored a combined five goals in five exhibition games, dropped to 1-4-0. The Islanders improved to 1-2-0. The first period was scoreless. In...
Women in hockey: Katie Yates
Flyers hockey analyst provides data to help decisions, looking to be role model for nieces. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Philadelphia Flyers hockey analyst Katie Yates:. Name: Kathryn...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 10.03.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and fans can tune in on NHL Network or the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
Rapid Recap: Islanders 2, Flyers 1
The Islanders pick up their first win of the preseason. The New York Islanders scored their first win of the preseason on Sunday, skating to a 2-1 win over the Phildelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Kyle Palmieri (PPG) and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, while Tony DeAngelo netted a...
Canada-based NHL teams stand with Indigenous people on Orange Shirt Day
Wear special jerseys, fundraise for nonprofits on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. In Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30. To honor the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, Canada-based NHL teams raised money for Indigenous...
