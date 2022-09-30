Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
wosu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: October 3, 2022
Plan B Tree Expands: A Yellow Springs creation has grown and spread. A Plan-B Tree has been created on the campus of Antioch College. The original tree was introduced in July, and was made from an old sunglasses rack with free boxes of emergency contraceptives hanging from it. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
wosu.org
Group finds 'forever’ chemicals used thousands of times in Ohio oil and gas wells
A non-profit research group has found the oil and gas industry in Ohio has used PFAS, known as “forever” chemicals, thousands of times since 2013. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) released a report on Thursday and said that the state’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS have been used.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
State investigating Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating accusations
Allegations of cheating at a Lake Erie fishing competition have gone viral and grabbed nationwide attention.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Judds first tour following Naomi Judd’s death to stop in Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOWK) — Fans will have the chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd as The Judds, “featuring Wynonna,” will embark on, “The Final Tour,” starting Friday. The Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, Naomi Judd, died in April 2022 at 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, daughter and actress Ashley […]
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Ohio?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
Lima News
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
4 Places To Get Ramen in Ohio
Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. If you're a fan of spicy noodles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in central Ohio. Their Red Dragon ramen has a delicious chicken broth, is topped with ground chili pork and braised pork belly, and comes in 3 spice levels. Go for level 3 if you're looking for some real heat. They also have excellent non-spicy ramen. Their most popular option is the signature tonkotsu, which comes with a flavorful pork bone broth and is topped with braised pork belly, house-made bamboo shoots, and wood ear mushrooms.
Vehicle flips over after crash in Liberty
A vehicle flipped on its side after a crash Monday in Liberty.
Comments / 0