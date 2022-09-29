ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Boat residents have harrowing night weathering Hurricane Ian at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

By Ed Reed, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Richard Sanderson planned to ride out Hurricane Ian on his boat Sweat Dreams docked on slip A22 of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin. It didn’t end up that way.

“I didn’t have Sweet Dreams last night,” said Sanderson, 70.

But he was fortunate as the only boat that was docked on the A Dock to survive the storm.

“We stayed on the boat all night. Oh, it was awful. What a nightmare. I never expected, I was here for the last one (Irma) and it wasn't that bad. I was over on this pier, this slip right here D Dock and no problem, you know. It didn't break up A Dock.”

Sanderson watched as the other boats around him sank, including the boats bracketing him that kept slamming into his sides, but the 44-foot 1976 Gulfstar with a 2 ½-inch fiberglass hull held strong.

“I was hitting the bottom of my piers and stuff and two boats beside me sank because they were banging the same by mine weathered right through.”

That was until the boat let go from the dock and was pushed toward the Edison Bridge, but instead of hitting the bridge or grounding it landed beside a grounded houseboat, the Happenstance. The owner of the happenstance threw Sanderson a line and held him from going any further.

“I got lucky,” Sanderson said. “He stopped me. I bumped right up against him last night right before it got dark.”

One of the other boats moored to A Dock was not so lucky.

“They went under the bridge but where it was more deeper so they jumped off right in in the middle of the storm. They jumped off and swam and held on to the bridge for a while and then they swam ashore and went into Campo Felice (apartment building across the street).”

As Sanderson prepared to move his boat to an open spot on D Dock, he still couldn’t believe his good fortune.

“I'm not a religious guy but I sure prayed last night,” Sanderson said. “My prayers were just heard.”

Benjamin McVicker planned to ride out the storm on his boat, Dream On, on Dock D2, but the storm got to be too much for him.

“And all of a sudden 100 mile an hour winds started coming. We got everything fixed up for that we were good there and the surge just coming up and up and up. It did not stop.”

McVicker, a construction worker who has lived on his 37-foot boat at the basin for 3 years, decided to leave and sheltered in the lobby of the Campo Felice with many of the other retreating boat residents.

“It handled the storm better than I imagined. I came back over at 4:30 this morning and the water was still over the dock but I needed to check on the boat and everything was good.”

McVicker looked at the houseboat next to him on Dock D1 sunk and shook his head. He then locked around the yacht Basin.

“If you walk around there's boats where the pilings have punched through because they were raised so high and then the wave would move the boat over and drop them.

“My parent’s boat made it through it good. Our cars are gone, but we're alive.”

