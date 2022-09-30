ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Live updates: Salem-area Week 5 high school football scores

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

The high school football season continues tonight and Friday in Week 5, including the Statesman Journal Game of the Week — South Salem vs. West Salem.

Check back here throughout the next two days for scores, updates, photos and more from the action.

Friday’s scores

South Salem 35, West Salem 7 (final)

North Salem 21, McNary 7 (final)

South Medford 33, Sprague 18 (final)

McKay 51, Crescent Valley 22 (final)

Central 35, West Albany 28 (final)

Stayton 33, Philomath 14 (final)

Cascade 56, Cottage Grove 13 (final)

Woodburn 42, Gladstone 21 (final)

Dayton 58, Salem Academy 14 (final)

Amity 40, Newport 16 (final)

Jefferson forfeit to Santiam Christian (final)

Santiam 40, Blanchet 0 (final)

Culver 48, Gervais 14 (final)

Colton 34, Willamina 14 (final)

St. Paul 42, Myrtle Point 14 (final)

Thursday’s scores

Silverton 44, Corvallis 7 (final)

Kennedy 47, Scio 8 (final)

Regis 51, Central Linn 6 (final)

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Live updates: Salem-area Week 5 high school football scores

