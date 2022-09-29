Sports scores, highlights: Westport field hockey wins first game, Durfee boys soccer ties

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at the highlights from Thursday's local high school action:

Boys soccer: Durfee at Seekonk

SCORE: Durfee 2, Seekonk 2

RECORD: Durfee, 5-0-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers tied their game against non-league opponent Seekonk. Landon Medeiros and Leonardo Alfame scored goals for Durfee. Gabriel Ferreira and Gilberto Correia each picked up assists. "Boys played a real good game," HIlltopper head coach Tiberio Melo said. "We were up 2-0 with 20 minutes left, but unfortunately missed a couple more chances to put the game away and conceded two late goals to tie."

NEXT UP: Durfee will host Diman on Tuesday.

Boys soccer: Diman at Southeastern

SCORE: Diman 5, Southeastern 2

LOCATION: Southeastern

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Diman, 4-3 (3-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals defeated league opponent Southeastern on the road. Sean Borges led Diman with two goals and an assist. Also scoring was Aiden Furtado, Tyler Carvalho and Carlos dos Santos. Landon Cordeiro had six saves in net for the win. "Really proud of the way the boys played today," Bengals head coach Emanuel Botelho said. "We moved the ball well and created plenty of opportunities. We need to continue to play the way we came out today."

NEXT UP: Diman travels to Durfee on Tuesday.

Boys soccer: Westport at West Bridgewater

SCORE: Westport 2, West Bridgewater 2

LOCATION: West Bridgewater

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Westport 6-0-1 (2-0-1 in Mayflower Small)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats tied their game with West Bridgewater on the road. Hunter Brodeur netted a pair of goals for Westport. Antonio Dutra Africano and Zachary Lopes each chipped in with an assist. Noah Amaral had eight saves in net. "We made a couple of costly mistakes in the second half, which led to two goals," Wildcats head coach Chris Parker said. "But we will learn from those errors and prevent them from happening again, especially come tournament time."

NEXT UP: Westport hosts Avon on Friday.

Boys soccer: Bishop Connolly vs Avon

SCORE: Bishop Connolly 12, Avon 0

LOCATION: Bishop Connolly

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: 2-3-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Chris Guzman scored four goals and posted six assists to lead the Cougars to a shutout win over Avon at home. Avery Dinham netted a hat trick and added an assist for Connolly. Other goal scorers include Ethan Silva (assist), Dimitrios Tzevelekos (two assists), Kaiden Daley, Nate Rezendes and Galen Maignan. Brandon DeFaria collected the shutout in net.

NEXT UP: The Cougars hosts Bristol-Plymouth on Monday.

Girls soccer: Diman vs. Southeastern

SCORE: Diman 5, Southeastern 1

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Diman, 5-1-1 (3-0 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals rolled to a league win over Southeastern. Ella Botelho netted a pair of goals for Diman. Chyenne Brito, Lizzy Kinnane (assist), and Kiara Almeida (assist) also scored a goal. Lilah Krauzyk and Natalie Raposa were tops on the defensive side.

NEXT UP: The Bengals travel to Bristol-Plymouth on Oct. 6.

Girls soccer: Westport vs. West Bridgewater

SCORE: West Bridgewater 6, Westport 0

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Westport, 1-6 (0-2 in Mayflower Small)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats were blanked by league opponent West Bridgewater. "The girls continue to grind it out and learn," Westport head coach Gary Muello said. "Never giving up."

NEXT UP: Westport travels to Avon on Friday.

Field hockey: Westport at Southeastern

SCORE: Westport 2, Southeastern 0

LOCATION: Southeastern

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Westport, 1-4

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats collected their first win of the season, blanking Mayflower League Large opponent Southeastern on the road. Avery Avila had a goal and an assist for Westport. Jaslene Gomez also scored a goal. Hannah Abrams collected the shutout in net after making three saves.

NEXT UP: Westport hosts Saint John Paul II on Friday.

Golf: Bishop Connolly at Cape Cod Tech.

SCORE: Cape Cod Tech. 7, Bishop Connolly 2

LOCATION: Dennis Hillside Golf Course

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Bishop Connolly, 0-5 (0-4 in Mayflower Comprehensive)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars dropped their match against Cape Cod Tech. on the road. Jack Shea shot a career-low 39 for Connolly, winning his match and best ball match versus two of Cape Cod’s golfers. Connor Travis shot a career-low 59. Brigid Burr also had a career low 66.

NEXT UP: The Cougars travel to Diman on Tuesday.

Golf: Durfee at Middleboro

SCORE: Middleboro 102, Durfee 99

LOCATION: Lakeville Country Club

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Durfee, 5-3 (2-2 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped a close match on the road against non-league opponent Middleboro. Notable golfers for Durfee were Brady Sullivan (38) and Mike Banalewicz (43)

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers face Diman on Friday.

Golf: Westport at Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Bristol-Plymouth 7, Westport 2

LOCATION: Old Scotland Links

DATE: Sept. 29

RECORD: Westport, 4-5 (4-3 in Mayflower Small)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats lost their match against Bristol-Plymouth on the road. Westport's lone individual match winner was Cooper Spirlet, who had team-best low round of 40.

NEXT UP: Westport hosts Upper Cape on Monday.

