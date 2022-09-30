ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Accused killer of Patricia Alatorre set for motions hearing Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Armando Cruz, the accused killer of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre is due in court Tuesday morning for a motions hearing. Cruz, of Inglewood faces first degree murder, rape by force and ten charges related to sexual assault of a minor. Cruz faces a death penalty sentence If convicted as related to Alatorre's murder.
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
BPD: Overdose call turns to assault on firefighter

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said a man was arrested after an overdose call turned to a report of a firefighter assaulted in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:46 a.m., officers were called to help the Bakersfield City Fire Department about an assaultive person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
Woman pleads no contest to assaulting BPD officer during protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend. Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include […]
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Man found guilty in murder on Oregon Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was found guilty by a Kern County jury Friday for his role in the shooting that killed Ruben Vega in Jan. 2021. Michael Gonzales was convicted on second-degree murder charges and faces sentencing on Dec. 1. He was found guilty on three weapons charges and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.
KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
Man convicted of murder in Oregon Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder. Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge. Gonzales, 34, is scheduled […]
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded to the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard, west of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, regarding a crash, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
