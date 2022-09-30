Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said a man was arrested after an overdose call turned to a report of a firefighter assaulted in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:46 a.m., officers were called to help the Bakersfield City Fire Department about an assaultive person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.

