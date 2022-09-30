Read full article on original website
Accused killer of Patricia Alatorre set for motions hearing Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Armando Cruz, the accused killer of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre is due in court Tuesday morning for a motions hearing. Cruz, of Inglewood faces first degree murder, rape by force and ten charges related to sexual assault of a minor. Cruz faces a death penalty sentence If convicted as related to Alatorre's murder.
Accused drunken driver pleads no contest to all charges in crash that killed woman, 77
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While lying in a hospital bed, Arianna Hernandez told officers she drank three Modelo beers and smoked half a blunt before getting behind the wheel of her pickup the night of Aug. 13, 2021. Later, she said she drank a green BuzzBallz cocktail and denied smoking marijuana, according to court documents. […]
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
BPD: Overdose call turns to assault on firefighter
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield police said a man was arrested after an overdose call turned to a report of a firefighter assaulted in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:46 a.m., officers were called to help the Bakersfield City Fire Department about an assaultive person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
Woman pleads no contest to assaulting BPD officer during protest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested two years ago during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge gives her a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend. Xandria Beltran-Gomez on Friday entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges include […]
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
Man found guilty in murder on Oregon Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was found guilty by a Kern County jury Friday for his role in the shooting that killed Ruben Vega in Jan. 2021. Michael Gonzales was convicted on second-degree murder charges and faces sentencing on Dec. 1. He was found guilty on three weapons charges and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.
KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
Man convicted of murder in Oregon Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly East Bakersfield shooting was found guilty Friday of murder. Court records show Michael Alex Gonzales was convicted of second-degree murder, three firearm-related offenses and resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and found him guilty of the lesser charge. Gonzales, 34, is scheduled […]
Kings County escaped inmate back in custody after injuring 2 at Corcoran Air Strip
Two people were injured at an airstrip in Corcoran where an escaped inmate was put back in custody in Kings County Saturday morning.
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded to the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard, west of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, regarding a crash, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
3 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft
Three people were arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wednesday morning, September 28th.
Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
Accused drunken driver charged with 3 felonies in fiery Taft Highway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence when she crashed a Mercedes-Benz into a home along Taft Highway, seriously injuring three people including a child, has been charged with three felonies. Madison Williams, 26, is charged with two DUI injury offenses and causing an...
Suspect identified in murder-suicide near a dairy in Goshen
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter of an apparent murder-suicide at Delta View Farms, a large dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.
Man arrested with ghost gun during a traffic stop, Corcoran police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old was arrested after a ghost gun was found in one of his pockets during a traffic stop, Corcoran police officials say. On Thursday, officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of Whitley Avenue. Investigators said the driver, identified as Devin Mattos, was […]
