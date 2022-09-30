Read full article on original website
Tree on house in Kernersville; trees down throughout the Triad
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Emergency crews have reported to a call of a tree on a house on Regents Park Lane.. First responders have not been able to tell ABC 45 News if any injuries were reported at this time. Officers are reported trees down in Guilford, Randolph, and Forsyth Counties. ABC 45 News will continue monitoring Ian's conditions throughout the night.
Greensboro police captain warns to stay off roads unless necessary
Flowing water and blowing wind met Winston-Salem resident Sabrina Muncy as she took off to stock up on supplies. “Turn around don't drown, I live by that,” said Muncy. She still remembers when her friend lost control during another severe rain. “So actually my girlfriend has hydroplaned, she was...
Lexington Main Street Motorcycle Crash Kills One
LEXINGTON, N.C. — On Sunday, a motorcycle was traveling north on South Main Street, when the driver failed to stop for a red light at Second Avenue. A vehicle was struck in the intersection, after an attempted traffic stop by Lexington Police. The motorcycle driver, a 24-year-old male from...
Man Arrested for Stealing Lumber from Housing Development
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday evening at roughly 10:00 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff Deputy was on routine patrol in a new housing development on Summer Walk Dr. south of Mebane, N.C. The development is currently under construction. While in the area, the Deputy noticed a pickup truck...
Surry County Stabbing Leaves Five Injured
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday at approximately 12:42 a.m., Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a stabbing incident affecting multiple victims at 153 Old Wagon Trail in Dobson. When deputies arrived on the scene, three victims with multiple stab wounds ranging in the areas of the chest, neck and upper extremities were located. Two additional victims left the scene prior to their arrival, as they also had similar injuries. All five victims were transported to either Northern Regional Hospital, Hugh Chatham Hospital or Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The victims were three males and two females, between ages of 19 and 25. At this time, three of them are still in a serious condition.
Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
One person hurt after drive by shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — One person is hurt after a drive by shooting in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to 5246 Pineview Dr., officers discovered 22-year-old Kevin Hernandez was at a party outside of the home. When a car drove by shooting several rounds towards Hernandez and the home. Hernandez was shot in the hip, he was taken to the hospital and was treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Robbery Suspect at Large In Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday at 10:32 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to an armed robbery at Roses Express on 531 West Meadowview Road. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and...
Juveniles Lead Police on Chase in Stolen Vehicle
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday evening, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported armed robbery at 4037 Lasley Drive. Upon arrival, Luke Charles Costello, 30, told officers that a group of four juveniles approached and assisted him with changing his tire on Monmouth Street. Once they finished, the juveniles asked Costello for a ride to Lasley Drive.
