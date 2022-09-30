SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday at approximately 12:42 a.m., Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a stabbing incident affecting multiple victims at 153 Old Wagon Trail in Dobson. When deputies arrived on the scene, three victims with multiple stab wounds ranging in the areas of the chest, neck and upper extremities were located. Two additional victims left the scene prior to their arrival, as they also had similar injuries. All five victims were transported to either Northern Regional Hospital, Hugh Chatham Hospital or Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The victims were three males and two females, between ages of 19 and 25. At this time, three of them are still in a serious condition.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO