Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
KOMO News
Washington state to receive $518 million after AG's settlement with opioid distributors
SEATTLE — Washington state will receive $518 million, $476 million of which will to go toward the state's opioid epidemic after Attorney General Bob Ferguson's settlement with three opioid distributors. Ferguson announced the resolution at a press conference in Seattle on Monday. He said 125 local government jurisdictions unanimously...
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
KOMO News
Study: Washington teens falling victim to online scams faster than seniors
With teens back in school, experts say parents and teachers should talk to them about online safety. A new study found tech-savvy teens in Washington are falling for online scams at a higher rate than seniors. According to Social Catfish, a company dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Seattle hit 80 degrees Sunday, breaking nearly 30 year record, is more heat on the way?
SEATTLE — It's officially October, but this weekend felt more like summer in the Puget Sound region. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest Oct. 2 when the temperature measured 80 degrees. The last time the Emerald City hit 80 degrees on that date was in 1993.
KOMO News
Washington state's minimum wage increasing in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Minimum wage in Washington state is increasing again. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced Friday the minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023. That's up $1.25 from what wage currently is. The 8.66% increase in the state's minimum wage...
KOMO News
Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
KOMO News
A Yakima coffee shop and local photographer team up for a new annual holiday photoshoot
YAKIMA -- Today is the start of a new tradition for C&S Coffee Shop in Terrace Heights. The shop teamed up with a local photographer to capture the smiles on kids and families faces during major holidays. For Halloween, people can stop by in their costumes, get candy and choose...
Comments / 0