TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric said a vast majority of its customers impacted by Hurricane Ian now have their power restored. As of 5 p.m. about 280,000 customers, or 94 percent, have restored power, but about 16,5000 customers still have no power in their homes, TECO said in a news release.
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida District Medical Examiners confirmed there are now 58 deaths in the state relating to the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Sunday. In the Tampa Bay region, there is one death reported in Hillsborough County, two...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the state continue to go without power in their homes due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region. However, Duke Energy Florida said it is working to get its customer's power restored and the company has done exactly that.
Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are still without power Saturday as crews work around the clock to restore electricity.
TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a center Monday in Tampa to help Florida businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Business Recovery Center will assist business owners affected by the storm, from Sept. 23 onward, with applying for a disaster loan. Customer service representatives will be there to answer questions about the loans and help with completing applications.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the area of Hidden River said they’re working together as a team to get their community clean after a levee break caused by Hurricane Ian flooded the area. The bad weather started on Tuesday for people in that area of Sarasota...
TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Florida due to Hurricane Ian last week, preparing the region to receive federal assistance in the aftermath of the storm. While Individual assistance has been declared by the president for people in the most affected regions, including the...
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida, crews from across the state have been working to restore power and ensure the safety of the residents. During a news conference Monday afternoon, North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan reported that 60 percent of power has...
Some school districts in the Tampa Bay area will remain closed as work began to restore the campuses to working conditions.
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on recovery from Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1 from Fort Myers. "There's going to be a lot of work to be [done] to salvage people's homes," DeSantis said as he began speaking to the southwest Florida communities, but the main points included rebuilding and recovery.
TAMPA, Fla. — With widespread power outages throughout the region after Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric provided an update Friday afternoon that said they anticipate the “vast majority of customers” will have electricity restored by Sunday night. Some portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had...
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
