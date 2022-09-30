ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Fort De Soto Park partially back open following Hurricane Ian

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
10 Tampa Bay

SBA opens Tampa recovery center to help businesses impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a center Monday in Tampa to help Florida businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Business Recovery Center will assist business owners affected by the storm, from Sept. 23 onward, with applying for a disaster loan. Customer service representatives will be there to answer questions about the loans and help with completing applications.
10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
10 Tampa Bay

Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
