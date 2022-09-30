PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles topped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday to become 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Miles Sanders scored twice and rushed for 134 yards against the Jaguars' top-ranked rushing defense.The Eagles' defense also frustrated Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and forced five turnovers, including one that sealed the win. But, that's not the only thing the Eagles did Sunday.The Birds continued to show support for the Roxborough community after a shooting left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teenagers injured. Following the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Roxborough High football shirt and shared...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO