Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 5 game?
The Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. NFL Week 5 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week 5...
Eagles show support for Roxborough community: "My heart goes out to them"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles topped the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, Sunday to become 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Miles Sanders scored twice and rushed for 134 yards against the Jaguars' top-ranked rushing defense.The Eagles' defense also frustrated Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and forced five turnovers, including one that sealed the win. But, that's not the only thing the Eagles did Sunday.The Birds continued to show support for the Roxborough community after a shooting left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teenagers injured. Following the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Roxborough High football shirt and shared...
