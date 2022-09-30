ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.

Lawrence Ishii, 20, and Luis Ruiz, 19, each face charges of attempted murder, and battery with the use of a deadly weapon, among other charges, records showed.

On Sept. 5, someone fired 12 gunshots at a home, police said. The address is redacted in documents from police.

The person who lived at the home had previously told police his “same bedroom window and wall were shot in the same manner” in July, police said. Video in the area showed two “younger Hispanic [men] enter a dark-colored sedan” and drive off, police said.

Later in the evening on Sept. 5, a person was shot at a convenience store near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The shooter also fired 6-8 gunshots at other people who were running away, police said.

On Sept. 7, police said two men with similar descriptions were seen placing graffiti on a wall. Someone followed the men when one of them fired two shots in that person’s direction, police said.

On Sept. 8, police responded to a shooting near Fremont and Palm streets. Police found two victims: One who was shot in the head and another who was shot in his feet.

On Sept. 12, police responded to a fifth shooting where a man was shot in his abdomen. The location is redacted in the documents.

On Sept. 14, tests confirmed casings from all five shootings were from the same firearm. Police also obtained surveillance video from one shooting where the suspects climb a fence and then run off, officers said.

Police also spoke to witnesses who confirmed one suspect’s identity through his social media accounts, police said.

Officers took the two men into custody on Sept. 23 at a home near St. Louis and Wyoming avenues, not far from the shooting scenes, they said. Inside the home, police found a black Polymer firearm without a serial number – also called a ghost gun.

The ghost gun was located in a vent on the ground, police said. In another vent, police located boxes of ammunition, they said. Officers said they also found clothing matching the suspects seen in surveillance video.

Ishii and Ruiz declined to speak with investigators, both saying, “I do not talk to pigs,” police said.

A judge set bail at $50,000 for Ishii and $250,000 for Ruiz.

